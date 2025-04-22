Dubai Culture Brings Makers’ Month to Spotlight Innovation in Manufacturing

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) will host the third Makers’ Month from 26-27 April at Earth Roastery in Al Quoz. This two-day festival brings together practitioners across disciplines for panel discussions, talks, field visits, and hands-on workshops, designed to sharpen skills and foster collaboration between manufacturing and the creative industries. This platform underlines Dubai Culture’s commitment to nurturing a dynamic production ecosystem and spotlighting international best practices, while simultaneously reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Khulood Khoory, Director of the Projects & Events Department at Dubai Culture, stressed how Makers’ Month bridges creativity and industry. She said: “Through our projects and strategic partnerships, we support the local manufacturing landscape by creating the right environment. We encourage them to explore Al Quoz Creative Zone’s unique resources, investment opportunities, and proven models. In doing so, we help them add economic value to their products and further strengthen Dubai’s cultural and creative industries.”

Over the two days, participants can engage in a diverse lineup of interactive workshops organised in partnership with Make Works UAE and Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, featuring a distinguished group of experts and speakers sharing insights on sustainability, craftsmanship, and starting up a business. Sessions include ‘Product Design and Development in the Day and Age of AI,’ led by Tristan Pirouz and Joyce and Girls. This unpacks the role of artificial intelligence in reshaping product design workflows. Meanwhile, Lamis Alhashimy, Co-Founder of Palmade, will present ‘The Art of Craft & Sustainability,’ examining how makers contribute to the emirate’s economy.

In ‘Crafting Success: The Art and Business of Bespoke Tailoring,’ Pawan and Ashish Ishwar from Knights & Lords will share how they transformed their fashion passion project into a successful venture. Alhaan Ahmed, CEO and Co-Founder of ARDH, will lead a talk, ‘Designers as Entrepreneurs: Crafting Sustainable and Desirable Solutions for the Future,’ discussing the intersection of creativity and entrepreneurship in developing better ways of doing things. Lina Ghalib will reflect on her experience founding PlyPalm, an eco-friendly plywood alternative company, in ‘Determining the Future of Everyday Objects.’

Khulood Khoory will also join Maysoon Al Shamsi, Founder of Creams Botanics and winner of the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition 2024, to outline the support mechanisms and opportunities available through the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum.

A dedicated ceramics panel, titled ‘The Art and Business of Ceramics: Craft, Growth, and Community’ will feature Nessma Djhouri, a Ceramicist at Lutum Ceramics, Dr Nina Heydemann, Director of Maraya Art Center, and Zade Ismael, Founder of Slō Ceramics.

hey will delve into how makers balance artistic innovation, commercial success, and community engagement. Attendees can also take part in recycled papermaking sessions at Tashkeel or experiment with clay-building and ceramic painting at the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children.

The ‘Manufacturing Exchange,’ presented by Mansi Bavishi, Coordinator of Make Works UAE, alongside manufacturers like Nikhil Krishnan and Mohammad Rasi from InSculp 3D and Michael Guy, Director of GlassHouse, will showcase advances in 3D printing and bespoke glass. An accompanying exhibition will spotlight innovations in natural, sustainable, and recycled materials.

Participants can also join a guided bus tour organised by Make Works UAE to visit three local factories: a furniture manufacturer, a multipurpose production facility, and a printing house and design studio. The tour offers live demonstrations and real-time exposure to the creatives’ processes, underlining Al Quoz Creative Zone’s technical expertise and craftsmanship.

