Dubai Culture Celebrates Emerging Talent at Third Dubai Festival for Youth Music

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the upcoming third edition of the Dubai Festival for Youth Music, an initiative aimed at identifying, nurturing, and empowering emerging talent across all musical arts. The festival strives to inspire young creatives to pursue their artistic passions, support musical arts centres, and enrich the local music scene by infusing it with fresh blood.

The Etihad Museum will host this year’s festival on 20 November, showcasing over 85 skilled participants from across the UAE. These young artists will compete for the festival’s prestigious awards across five main categories: Best Vocal Performance, Best Arabic Instrumental Performance (Oud), Best Classical Instrumental Performance (Violin), Best Piano Performance, and Best Ensemble Performance, among others.

Dubai Culture has awarded Dr Aref Alshaikh the ‘Musical Personality of the Year’ title in recognition of his longstanding literary contributions and influential role in enriching the local cultural landscape, and he will be honoured during the festival. Dr. Sheikh is one of the UAE’s esteemed poets, and has penned the UAE national anthem and authored over 60 poetry and literature publications, including titles such as ‘Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum: An Extraordinary Phenomenon,’ ‘What the Thirsty Seek,’ and ‘Names from the Gulf’. The festival’s judging panel will comprise renowned figures like Composer Mohammad Malulla, maestro Fadel Hamidi, and artist Jasem Mohamed, who will evaluate the finalists' performances. Noteworthy individuals Abdulla Ali Makki and Ameera Al-Ali, participants of the Steinway Piano Camp organised by House of Pianos and Steinway & Sons – Dubai in partnership with Dubai Culture, will also grace the festival with their performances.

Fatma Al Jallaf, Acting Director of the Performing Arts Department at Dubai Culture, emphasised the Authority’s commitment to elevating the local music sector, a pillar of the creative economy, saying, “Through the Dubai Festival for Youth Music, Dubai Culture aims to create a sustainable creative environment that supports and empowers talent, offering them platforms to flourish. We hope to inspire them to continue their artistic journeys and to contribute, through their musical abilities, to the strength of the cultural and creative industries.” She also highlighted the importance of honouring leading figures in the arts and literature as part of Dubai Culture’s dedication to recognising local creative icons and raising public awareness of their achievements.

The Dubai Festival for Youth Music invites the entry of young Emirati and UAE-based musicians, solo vocalists, bands, and instrumentalists - both traditional and contemporary - aged 15 to 35. Festival participants must submit original, documented musical works, that are in line with UAE laws, and have not been previously showcased at local or international festivals. The submissions should reflect the values and traditions of the community and be produced locally, either by individual artists or music groups.

