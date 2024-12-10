Dubai Culture Launches ‘Art + Tech Collaborative Training Programme’ in Partnership with REALIITY

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the launch of the ‘Art + Tech Collaborative Training Programme,’ developed in partnership with REALIITY. This transformative four-month initiative is designed to bridge the gap between artistic creativity and technological proficiency, equipping artists with the skills to integrate advanced technology into their creative processes. Through this initiative, Dubai Culture continues to support the emirate’s cultural and creative industries, aligning with its vision to establish Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.



Running until 10 February 2025, the programme invited six talented artists to embark on an intensive journey to explore the intersection of art and technology, delving into the history of technology in art, learning coding (Python), and gaining hands-on experience with basic electronics, sensors, microcontroller programming, 3D modelling, and 3D printing. This comprehensive training will culminate in the creation of individual art-tech installations, which will be showcased in a public exhibition.



The weekly workshops are guided by industry expert Dr Ahmed Al Attar and are held at Bait 341 in Al Shindagha Historical District. The programme cultivates technical skill development and encourages innovative thinking and collaborative learning among participants. Artists will benefit from personalised mentorship, opportunities for experimentation, and exposure to pioneering art-tech practices.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: “Dubai’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation has positioned the emirate as a global laboratory for pioneering ideas; the ‘Art + Tech Collaborative Training Programme’ reflects Dubai Culture’s mission to empower artists and inspire them to enrich the creative landscape. By providing artists with a platform to merge art and technology, we are fostering a culture of innovation by enabling them to create unique works that reflect contemporary advancements and engage diverse audiences. This initiative underscores Dubai’s leadership in promoting a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.”

The programme is delivered under the umbrella of the Dubai Cultural Grant programme, reinforcing the Authority’s commitment to nurturing talent and supporting innovative artistic practices. As the participants progress, they will gain practical experience in creating interactive art installations, integrating sensors and 3D printing technologies, and collaborating with peers in a dynamic and supportive environment. The programme will conclude with a public exhibition where participants will present their work, offering them recognition and engagement opportunities.



Through this initiative, Dubai Culture continues to champion the convergence of art and technology, supporting the growth of the creative economy and enhancing Dubai’s global cultural influence.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.