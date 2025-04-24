Dubai Culture Launches Immersive Interactive Experiences Around ‘Resonance’

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced a public programme accompanying the public art installation Resonance, created in collaboration with the Alserkal Arts Foundation in the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood. This initiative falls under the Authority’s Dubai Public Art Strategy, which aims to transform the emirate into a global open-air art gallery, while reinforcing its leadership on the international cultural map.

Scheduled for 26 April, the event offers a unique opportunity to explore the aesthetic dimensions of artwork by graphic designer Maryam Namvar and architect Neda Salmanpour. It also highlights the area’s distinctive architecture and immersive art installations, which enrich the local creative scene.

The agenda features a panel discussion titled ‘Perception Reimagined: Sound and Place,’ moderated by curator Munira Al Sayegh. Emirati sound artist Safeya Al Blooshi will share her insights on experimental field recordings to examine the relationship between our environment and sound and how acoustic characteristics define a place. Meanwhile, Maryam Namvar and Neda Salmanpour will discuss their experience creating Resonance, a work of art composed of three suspended metal panels that mirror the visual and auditory aspects of the district. The piece invites reflection on the interplay of wind, water, and architecture, as well as the historical and societal significance of the neighbourhood.

Nigerian artist and curator Ose Ekore will lead the listening session ‘Weightlessness Through Sound,’ offering attendees a collective immersion inspired by the natural elements surrounding the location. The programme includes a multisensory audiovisual walk titled ‘In Reaction to Sound,’ designed to engage the audience with the dynamic interaction of different senses in the creative process. Participants will experiment with capturing images of Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood in ways that blend listening with innovative storytelling.

