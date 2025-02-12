Dubai Culture Launches International Art Fairs Grant to Offer Financial Support for Local Galleries

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the International Art Fairs Grant, a new initiative that will offer financial support to Dubai-based galleries at art fairs abroad. This initiative, which falls under the Dubai Cultural Grant, aligns with Dubai Culture’s commitment to empower Emirati artists, enabling them to showcase their creative work to a broader audience and elevate their presence on the global art scene. Ultimately, this effort contributes to strengthening the cultural and creative industries and positioning Dubai as a global hub for the creative economy.

Managed by Art Dubai Group, the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to positioning its vibrant art scene on the global stage, providing local artists with exposure and access to new opportunities.

Dubai Culture’s investment in the city’s arts ecosystem through this grant will further emphasise Dubai’s position as the region’s capital for art. The grant aims to increase international support for emerging and established UAE-based and Emirati artists, while also creating incentives for galleries and artists to establish a permanent presence in Dubai. Developing the city’s creative economy through such an initiative will see positive economic impact felt through complementary sectors, thereby creating a sustainable cultural framework for the creative community in Dubai.

Galleries that have a full-time presence in Dubai, represent either Emirati artists or artists who have been based in the UAE for at least 3 years, and have a programme that is shown in Dubai outside the gallery space either through reputable institutions or art fairs, are eligible to apply. Eligible galleries can apply for the grant to support up to 50% of the booth for an international art fair, as determined by Dubai Culture, subject to the percentage of the booth dedicated to Emirati artists or artists who have been residents in Dubai for a minimum of 3 years.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed the importance of the International Art Fairs Grant and its role in bolstering Dubai’s local art sector, saying: “Dubai’s position as a global art hub is largely attributed to its thriving art scene, which is centred around the city’s art galleries. It is home to a unique artists' heritage, and through this grant, we hope to elevate the profiles of our celebrated galleries and artists on an international platform while contributing to the global discourse on contemporary art, highlighting Dubai’s dynamic cultural voice. The further participation in renowned art fairs worldwide will create new opportunities for cultural exchange, collaboration, and promote Dubai as a leading centre for artistic excellence.”

William Lawrie from Lawrie Shabibi gallery that represents some of the country’s leading artists said: “This grant is a significant step forward for Dubai’s art community and demonstrates a strong commitment to nurturing and promoting local talent on an international stage. By helping galleries like ours participate in leading art fairs, Dubai Culture is enabling us to expand our reach, showcase our artists globally, and contribute to the dynamic and ever-evolving cultural landscape of Dubai.”

The initiative reflects a collaborative effort to support the local art community, ensuring that Dubai continues to be a pivotal player in the global art landscape. The grant not only provides financial assistance but also encourages the growth and development of the arts sector, fostering a vibrant and innovative environment for creativity in Dubai.

For more information on the grant and how to apply, please visit Art Dubai’s official website at www.artdubai.ae/grant or contact Art Dubai team via pietro@artdubai.ae

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.