- Dubai Culture launches newly revamped Dubai Public Library digital portal

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has recently launched the newly revamped Dubai Public Library digital portal on its website. This initiative aims to enhance the experience of library members, visitors, and people of determination by providing them with a wide range of knowledge resources through the newly designed portal's services. This move is part of the Authority's digital transformation process, aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the most efficient, integrated, and secure city for both residents and visitors and to position it as a global role model for smart cities.

The new portal is a smart tool that enhances the range of services offered by all Dubai Public Library branches. It includes features such as member login, becoming a new member, membership renewal, proposing new library materials, and renewing materials. The portal also facilitates the search process for library resources and introduces visitors to the most recently added and most borrowed books. Additionally, platform users can access a comprehensive overview of the Dubai Public Library network and its history and communicate directly with staff. The portal also allows for reserving spaces, classrooms, multi-purpose halls, and other amenities.

The Dubai Culture's Public Library network comprises eight advanced libraries catering to adults, while 7 have specialised libraries for children. As per the latest statistics released by the Authority, the Dubai Public Library network has a collection of 603,315 physical books. In addition, the Digital Library offers a vast collection of 26,957 e-books, audiobooks, and videos.

To explore the new portal, visit https://dpl.dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/

