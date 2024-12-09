Dubai Culture Offers Children Enriching Winter Camp Experiences

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the launch of its winter camps, set to take place across its cultural and heritage sites in December. Organised in two sessions, the first will run from 16 to 20 December and the second from 23 to 27 December. The camps aim to provide children aged 4 to 14 with interactive cultural and artistic experiences, nurturing their talents and skills, in line with Dubai Culture’s mission to create an inspiring environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and self-expression, broadening their horizons.

The Al Shindagha Museum Winter Camp invites children to embark on an archaeological adventure, exploring Dubai’s historical treasures through rich, educational, and interactive workshops. Participants will engage with archaeology experts to learn excavation techniques, artefact restoration and preservation, site analysis, and report writing. Activities include creating seal designs inspired by archaeological findings and a field trip to the Jumeirah Archaeological Site.

At the Etihad Museum Winter Camp, themed ‘Young Leaders: Shaping Tomorrow,’ participants will explore the vision, values, and achievements of the UAE’s Founding Fathers through interactive challenges and group activities. Participants will develop leadership, communication, teamwork, and community engagement skills. The camp will also introduce them to Dubai’s traditional architecture, the UAE’s green initiatives, and its strides in technology, space exploration, and creative industries.

The Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood Winter Camp, under the theme ‘Journey of the Pioneers in Al Fahidi,’ provides a mix of cultural, recreational, and creative activities. Highlights include star mapping, crafting sundials inspired by Dubai’s landmarks, and building traditional wooden boats. A workshop on ‘Future City Planning’ will allow children to design futuristic cities inspired by the historical neighbourhood.

The Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children Winter Camp, themed ‘Al Jalila’s Winter Wonders,’ offers various workshops to enhance children’s creativity and talents. Activities include pottery-making, working with clay, exploring theatre and performing arts, and honing artistic skills in painting, and design, enriching children’s imaginations and fostering their creative growth.

The Dubai Public Library Winter Camp, under the theme ‘Little Explorers’, presents a blend of art and science through workshops at Al Safa Art and Design, Al Rashidiya, Al Twar, Umm Suqeim, Al Mankhool, and Hatta libraries. Supervised by experts, children will create marine-inspired sculptures, design and decorate pottery and learn about the UAE’s national tree, the Ghaf. Other activities include mirror painting, designing space-themed artworks, and using paints and stencils.

Throughout the camp, children will embark on virtual reality adventures to explore space and astronomy, measure weather elements, design sustainable cities, and uncover the science of fluid mechanics through hydraulic systems. They’ll also delve into eco-friendly material creation, optics experiments to understand light transmission and image formation, and the mysteries of chemical and biological reactions in problem-solving. Interactive games and challenges will add excitement, with special prizes awarded to winners to enhance their experience and encourage learning and creativity.

Coinciding with the camp, the Second-Hand Book Fair will be held at Al Mankhool Public Library from December 16 to 27, offering visitors the opportunity to purchase a curated selection of books at nominal prices of AED 2, 5 and 10. The book fair will be open from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Sunday to Thursday, and from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday and aims to promote the concept of book sustainability and spread culture and knowledge across different age groups.

