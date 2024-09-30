Dubai Culture sheds light on wonders of calligraphy and ornamentation at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children

Throughout October, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is hosting a series of inspiring public workshops and artistic experiences. These sessions, part of the ‘Arabic Calligraphy, Ornamentation, and Gilding Courses’ project, support and encourage emerging and established talent in exploring the wonders of Arabic calligraphy and ornamentation arts. The initiative aligns with Dubai Culture’s commitment to fostering creativity in Dubai while preserving and promoting traditional art forms.

The project, which falls under the umbrella of the ‘Dubai Calligraphy Biennale,’ targets individuals aged 13 and above, including school and university students, employees, and anyone with an interest in Arabic calligraphy. The programme will feature around 16 specialised workshops covering a variety of scripts, including Thuluth, Naskh, Diwani Jali, Ruq'ah, and Ijazah scripts. Participants and visitors at the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children will have the opportunity to master the techniques of letter formation, composition, and design. Additionally, the ornamentation and gilding course will introduce the principles of ornamentation, the use of innovative materials, colouring techniques, and decorative elements arrangement.

In parallel, Etihad Museum will host an exclusive lecture for the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai staff on 8 October titled ‘The Art of Arabic Calligraphy: Symbolism, Structure, and Aesthetic.’ Led by renowned artist, researcher, and Arabic language expert Zaid Ahmed Amin Al Azami, the lecture will introduce GDRFA employees to the different types of Arabic calligraphy, their characteristics, philosophy, and beauty. Participants will also learn how to prepare traditional tools such as reeds, pens, and inks, as well as the fundamentals of Arabic calligraphy, ornamentation, and gilding. This will explore the cultural and artistic significance of the art form, its impact on developing the arts on the global stage, and its role in elevating visual and artistic appreciation, among many others.

