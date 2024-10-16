Dubai Culture to Discuss Creatives’ Needs at the World Cities Culture Summit

: The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced an open session for the public as part of the World Cities Culture Summit 2024 (WCCS). The summit, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, will be hosted in Dubai for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region from 30 October to 1 November. This year's theme, ‘Tomorrow's Culture: How Will the Next Generation Shape Our Future?’ underscores the emirate's leadership and cements its status as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The open session, scheduled for 31 October at Alserkal Avenue, is titled ‘Tomorrow's Talent: What Do Creatives Need from Cities?’ It aligns with the Authority's aim to empower and support talent, facilitating their engagement in idea and knowledge exchange with cultural city leaders and experts, and contributing to reshaping the future of creative cities.

The session will feature an esteemed panel of experts including Hani Asfour, Vice President of Innovation and Institutional Partnerships at the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation; Tommaso Sacchi, Deputy Mayor for Cultural Affairs of Milan; Bridget Smyth, City Architect and Executive Manager of City Design and Public Art at the City of Sydney; Jader Andre de Souza Rosa, CEO of Itaú Cultural; and Alanood Bukhammas, Professor of Graphic Design at Zayed University in Dubai. Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries of London and Founder and Chair of the World Cities Culture Forum, will moderate the session. The discussion will spotlight the future requirements of creatives, the role of culture in enabling cities to attract and retain talent through affordable creative workspaces, the embracing of advanced technologies, and the promotion of innovative education.

The summit will have its opening ceremony at the Al Shindagha Museum — the largest open heritage museum in the UAE — and is among the most prominent events of the World Cities Culture Forum, the leading network for culture and cities. The network includes over 45 cities across 6 continents, and brings together senior city leaders and deputy mayors, seeking to foster cooperation, and idea-sharing among global peers. The World Cities Culture Summit encourages collaboration on innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life through culture, with more than half of the past participants contributing to the development of new cultural policies in their cities.

