Dubai Culture Wins Prestigious Global Innovation Award for Excellence in Cultural Innovation

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been honoured with the "Distinguished Public Sector Organization" award for 2024 by the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) led by Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, the Supreme President of the Arab Network for Creativity and Innovation. This prestigious accolade recognizes organizations that have consistently introduced impactful innovations, demonstrating a systematic approach to innovation with measurable positive effects beyond the organization itself.

Dubai Culture's achievement underscores its commitment to pioneering cultural innovation, aligning with the Dubai Government Excellence objectives. The Authority has implemented a range of innovative solutions aimed at enhancing the skills and capabilities of its teams, cultivating a sustainable creative environment that supports talent, and enabling the launch of unique projects to enrich Dubai's cultural landscape.

In response to receiving the award, Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said, “This global recognition reflects Dubai Culture's position as a leading government institution in developing impactful innovations that positively influence the cultural and artistic sectors. It highlights the strength of our strategic approach and our dedication to achieving our sectoral goals and priorities, thereby enhancing our institutional reputation, competitiveness, and service quality. We are committed to adopting new practices, solutions and technologies that embed a culture of leadership within the sector and bolster the local creative scene.”

The annual GInI awards programme, known as the ‘Global Distinguished Innovator Awards,’ witnessed the participation of 2,844 innovators representing 987 institutions across the Middle East, 657 from North and South America, 566 from Europe, and 634 from the Asia-Pacific region. The official recognition of innovation leaders took place during the awards ceremony at the Global Innovation Summit 2025, hosted by the GInI at The Sustainable City in Dubai on February 25 and 26.

This accolade serves as a testament to Dubai Culture's unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, reinforcing Dubai's status as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

