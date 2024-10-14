Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre: Celebrating 15 Years of Youth Talent and Creativity

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the countdown to the 15th edition of the Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre, which will take place from 21 to 28 October. This festival aims to elevate Emirati theatre, a crucial element of the creative economy, by raising awareness of local talent on the global cultural stage. Young theatrical talent are encouraged to produce and share their unique works that reflect the aspirations and elements of the community.

The upcoming edition, hosted by the Cultural and Scientific Association in Al Mamzar, will feature seven performances inspired by real-life events and will be presented by various national theatre groups. All performances will compete for the festival’s awards, which will kick off with the show ‘Yurja 'Adam Al Ittisal’ (‘Please Do Not Call’) that was written by Mohammed Saleh Al-Sidi, directed by Abdullah Al Hammadi, and performed by the Al Ain Theatre Group.

Throughout the festival, theatre enthusiasts can look forward to an engaging programme of performances and discussions. On the second day, the play ‘Sarkhat Amal’ (‘Cry of Hope’) written by Abdullah Youssef and directed by Ahlam Adel, will be presented by the Abu Dhabi Arts Society. The third day will showcase ‘Uzlah’ (‘Isolation’), written by Hamad Abdullah Mohammed Al Dhanhani and directed by Ibrahim Mohammed Al Qahoumi, and to be performed by the Dibba Society for Culture Arts and Theatre. On the fourth day, audiences will enjoy ‘Hal Arak’ (‘Do I See You?’) with the script by Ahmed Hassan Abdullah Al Majid and direction by Samir Mohammed Al Balushi, performed by the Khorfakkan Arts Theatre. The fifth day will feature ‘Illah Bila Dawa’ (‘A Sickness Without a Cure’), penned and directed by Zainab Al Mulla, and performed by Rubu’ Qarn for Theatre and Performing Arts. The Dubai National Theatre group will present ‘Jiran Al Qamar’ (‘Neighbours of the Moon’), a play written and directed by Abdullah Khalid Al Muhairi. The festival will conclude with ‘Sinariist’ (‘Screenwriter’), which will be performed by the Al Ahli Dubai Theatre, written by Samer Mohammed Ismail and directed by Radwan Ali Al Nouri, followed by the awards ceremony.

Fatma Al Jallaf, Acting Director of Performing Arts at Dubai Culture, affirmed the significance of the Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre in rejuvenating the Emirati theatrical scene with fresh talent that enriches the artistic and creative movement in Dubai, saying, “This year marks the 15th anniversary of the festival, which has transformed into an annual gathering for many emerging and established theatrical talent to engage in dialogue with one another on artistic experiences and insights. Over the years, the festival has successfully made a qualitative leap in the performing arts, enhancing the stature of theatre in Dubai and the UAE, while discovering countless talented creatives and developing their skills. The Authority aims to create an artistic and creative environment capable of nurturing young talent, and encouraging them to refine their skills and pursue their passion for the arts. This aligns with Dubai Culture’s responsibilities and sectoral priorities to establish Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

Al Jallaf also noted that the selection process for the works was based on a set of aesthetic, intellectual, and ethical criteria established by the festival's organising committee, led by Marai AlHalyan with the membership of Abdullah Masoud and Ali Jamal. The committee ensured that the performances are cohesive in their overall form, and interconnected in terms of idea, performance, direction, and teamwork, while also showcasing originality and the ability to address community and youth issues, as well as employing creativity and innovation in direction and scenography.

Throughout the festival, visitors will have the opportunity to attend a series of practical seminars overseen by a distinguished group of researchers, artists, and theatre practitioners, who will offer critical readings of the works and their methodologies, alongside evaluating the stage performances.

