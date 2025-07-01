Dubai Media Launches "Media Explorer" Program to Inspire the Next Generation of Media Professionals

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In line with its commitment to nurturing national talent and advancing the future of media, Dubai Media has announced the launch of its summer training initiative, “Media Explorer,” designed to cultivate emerging talent from schools, universities, and colleges. The program provides students aged 16 to 22 with hands-on exposure to real-world media environments, reinforcing the organization’s strategy to empower youth and build future-ready media capabilities.

Running from 7 to 25 July, the program offers a robust curriculum of workshops and practical training sessions, led by an elite group of media professionals, industry experts, and content creators. Participants will gain firsthand insight into the inner workings of the media industry—from news production and content editing to professional photography and audiovisual directing—preparing them to thrive in an evolving digital landscape.

Students will have the opportunity to engage with various Dubai Media platforms, including visits to Emarat Al Youm Newspaper for newsroom training and video content production for social media, as well as technical exposure to broadcasting and radio program hosting through Dubai Radio and Noor Dubai. At the News Center, participants will undergo studio training in preparing and producing newscasts, learning core processes in camera operation, sound design, editing, and live production workflows. This approach reflects Dubai Media’s strategic focus on building a talent pipeline that can adapt, innovate, and lead.

Fatema Alshehhi, Performance Manager at Dubai Media Incorporated, emphasized the importance of the “Media Explorer” program and its role in preparing students for the future. She said: “Through our various training programs, Dubai Media is keen to broaden students’ horizons and encourage them to invest their time during the summer holidays in knowledge-based activities that empower them to discover their talents and enhance their creative and intellectual capabilities. This aligns with our responsibility to enrich student culture, develop their skills, and provide them with access to behind‑the‑scenes media production, including content creation and editorial techniques.”

Alshehhi added that the program is an innovative platform capable of preparing a new generation of media professionals and deepening their connection with the media sector, making it a significant step in the organization’s journey to foster a creative environment that inspires innovation and ambition among youth and students.

This initiative complements Dubai Media’s broader vision of positioning the UAE as a hub for media excellence by embedding future skills and media literacy among youth. It also reflects the organization’s long-term investment in talent development, national capacity building, and sustainable industry growth.

