Dubai Municipality launches fifth season of Children’s City Summer Camp

Dubai Municipality today launched the fifth season of its Children’s City Summer Camp, which runs from 14 July to 7 August under the theme “Learn, Play, and Build Our Community.” Welcoming approximately 100 children between the ages of 7 and 12, the camp offers a comprehensive programme designed to combine education with play, instilling key values while nurturing young talent in a safe and engaging environment.

The camp features interactive workshops and practical experiences that develop creativity, build character, and enhance children’s awareness of sustainability, health, and nutrition. A series of hands-on sessions and specialised activities help participants explore these topics in meaningful and age-appropriate ways.

The summer initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to supporting the well-being and development of children while contributing to broader community goals. It aligns with the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to foster a sustainable, proactive, and empowering educational ecosystem for children across the emirate.

Participants will engage in a variety of educational, recreational, sports, and awareness activities, including workshops on safety, environmental sustainability, and agriculture. The programme also includes handicrafts, interactive shows, and off-site trips to prominent destinations in Dubai, offering a well-rounded summer experience.

The camp will be delivered in two cycles: the first from 14 to 24 July, and the second from 28 July to 7 August. Activities will take place from Monday to Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Children’s City is among several recreational facilities operated by Dubai Municipality that offer world-class amenities and inclusive programming for all community segments. As the UAE’s first educational and entertainment city dedicated to children, Children’s City has served as a cornerstone of youth engagement for over 24 years. It continues to enhance children’s scientific knowledge and creative abilities through interactive exhibits and educational programmes aligned with global best practices.