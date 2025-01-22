Dubai Press Club and Dubai Media Academy organise a training programme to explore AI’s transformative role in media

Programme featured a series of knowledge sessions aimed at identifying opportunities and challenges of integrating AI into media strategies

Companies specialising in AI and leading media organisations shared their insights and experiences during the sessions

Programme aimed to empower specialists in the region to harness AI technologies in media operations

The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in collaboration with Dubai Media Academy, organised a training programme featuring a series of knowledge sessions that explored the opportunities and challenges of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into media strategies. The programme was organised as part of DPC’s commitment to anticipating future digital trends and advancing the development of the media sector.

The joint initiative aimed to enhance the capabilities of media professionals, accelerate the adoption of AI tools, and empower specialists in the region to harness the transformative potential of AI in media operations. The programme focused on equipping media practitioners with the skills and insights needed to create innovative solutions that enhance their work.

Commenting on the initiative, Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, expressed her gratitude to Dubai Media Academy for its efforts in organising the collaborative programme. “This programme reflects DPC’s vision to foster an innovative media landscape and empower talents with new skills that drive the growth of the region’s media sector. The focus on AI technologies and adapting to the rapid transformations in the industry underscores our commitment to turning challenges into opportunities and paving the way for a future-ready media ecosystem.”

Muna Bu Samra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating: “This joint initiative represented an important step in advancing media capabilities across the region. The programme’s interactive workshops and knowledge sessions, hosted at the Dubai Press Club, enabled media professionals to design and implement innovative AI solutions, enhancing the scope of future opportunities in the industry.”

She emphasised that the programme offered an ideal platform to develop innovative media models leveraging AI, while facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge among participants.

The programme included thought-provoking sessions and workshops featuring industry leaders and experts. One of the sessions, titled ‘From Lab to Newsroom: Success Stories of AI in Media’, showcased practical case studies from leading media organisations. Participants explored real-world applications of AI in content production, analytics, and distribution. The session featured speakers from renowned organisations including Ingram Micro, G&K Services, Forbes, CNBC Arabia, the American University of Science and Technology, and Dubai Media.

Another session titled ‘The Turning Point: Addressing AI’s Growing Challenges in Media’, brought together experts from Dell Technologies, Abu Dhabi University, Sky News Arabia, Asharq News, and Al Bayan newspaper. Discussions focused on addressing pressing challenges such as combating misinformation, bridging linguistic gaps, and ensuring fairness and intellectual property protection in AI-driven media practices.

The joint programme by Dubai Press Club and Dubai Media Academy underscored a shared commitment to identifying opportunities within AI, driving innovation in the media sector, and addressing potential risks associated with AI applications. Participants were equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to develop effective future strategies for AI integration in media.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.