Dubai Studios Hosts Semi-Final Judging Round of the 2025 International Emmy® Awards in Dubai

Dubai Studios, a Dubai Media company, proudly hosted the semi-final judging round of the 2025 International Emmy® Awards yesterday, welcoming a distinguished panel of regional jurors for an exclusive, closed-door session in the heart of Dubai.

Held in partnership with The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the jury session brought together influential voices from across the television industry to evaluate entries in one of the Academy’s key award categories. The event reflects Dubai Studios’ ongoing commitment to supporting world-class content and fostering collaboration between regional talent and the international media landscape.

This initiative is part of Dubai Studios’ five-year, multi-layered partnership with the International Emmy® Awards — a strategic collaboration designed to amplify regional storytelling, facilitate cultural dialogue, and spotlight the UAE’s production capabilities on a global stage. The judging session marks one of several touchpoints in a long-term vision to align Dubai with the global pulse of media and entertainment innovation.

“Dubai Media Inc and Dubai Studios are truly honoured to host the semi-final jury round of the International Emmy Awards in Dubai,” said Mr. Salem Al Youha Al Mheiri, CEO of Media Content at Dubai Media and CEO of Dubai Studios. “This prestigious event celebrates the very best in global television and also fosters a spirit of collaboration and cultural exchange among industry leaders. By bringing together distinguished jurors and outstanding content from around the world, we reaffirm our commitment to excellence and innovation in the content & media landscape. We look forward to contributing to this remarkable tradition and supporting the recognition of exceptional talent on the international stage.”

As an official partner of the International Emmy® Awards, Dubai Studios continues to champion homegrown content and talent while forging lasting global connections — further advancing its mission to position Dubai as a thriving capital for original content, creative exchange, and global storytelling.