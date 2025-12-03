Dubai Studios Strengthens UAE’s Global Media Presence at the 2025 International Emmy Awards in New York

Dubai Studios, part of Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), reinforced the UAE’s growing influence on the global media landscape by participating in the 2025 International Emmy Awards in New York. As an official partner of the International Emmy Awards, and the first entity in the region to enter a partnership of this scale and global significance, Dubai Studios continues to advance the UAE’s position as a competitive, future-focused player in the international entertainment industry.

This milestone reflects Dubai’s broader commitment to developing a world-leading creative economy, strengthening the emirate’s credentials as a global centre for content, talent, and innovation.

Salem Belyouha, Director-General of Dubai Studios and CEO of the Media Content Sector at Dubai Media, said:

“Our partnership with the International Emmy Awards underscores our commitment to supporting the content industry, amplifying local talent on the global stage, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a vibrant hub for excellence and creativity. Dubai Studios’ participation in the awards ceremony reflects the depth of our vision in telling impactful stories, building international collaborations, and celebrating the very best of global television.”

Dubai Studios was represented at the event by presenter Sheema, who presented the award for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment Program to Shaolin Heroes from Denmark. She commented:

“It was an honour to represent Dubai Studios and the United Arab Emirates on the International Emmy Awards stage, which celebrates the very best of global television. Standing alongside the world’s leading creators, producers, and storytellers reflects the remarkable progress our industry has achieved and the immense potential we hold to shape a new chapter in international entertainment.”

She also expressed pride in being part of Dubai Media, which continues to invest in talent, innovation, and meaningful creative exchange.

Dubai Studios has built a vast network of international collaborations, working with prominent production companies across the United States and Europe to strengthen co-creation, deepen knowledge exchange, and introduce global best practices into regional production. These strategic partnerships support Dubai’s ambitions to elevate regional storytelling, enhance production quality, and ensure regional content competes globally.

Key areas of focus include:

● Strengthening cooperation with major Hollywood and European studios.

● Expanding international distribution routes to bring regional content to global audiences.

● Adapting successful global formats for local and regional markets.

● Building creative bridges that connect Dubai with leading global entertainment ecosystems.

These efforts enhance the competitiveness, diversity, and cultural resonance of Dubai Studios’ content portfolio.

Aligned with Dubai’s Creative Economy Strategy, Dubai Studios is committed to cultivating emerging creative talent through global writing labs, directing programs, production training, and mentorship delivered by experts from Hollywood and Europe. These initiatives empower the next generation of Emirati and regional creatives, on-screen and behind the camera, ensuring a sustainable and future-ready talent pipeline.

Dubai Studios maintains a strong presence at major international industry gatherings, including MIPCOM in Cannes, the Los Angeles Television Market, and the International Emmy Awards, strengthening relationships with global media leaders while showcasing the region's creative voices.

In parallel, Dubai Studios supports international producers seeking to film in Dubai, reinforcing the emirate’s status as a global production hub with advanced infrastructure and diverse filming environments.

Through its expanding global footprint and long-term industry partnerships, Dubai Studios continues to champion Arab storytelling, elevate regional talent, and foster meaningful creative exchanges between Dubai and the world’s leading entertainment centres. Its participation in the 2025 International Emmy Awards builds on a successful year that also saw Dubai Studios host the semi-final judging round of the competition.