Dubai to host 3rd edition of 'Creative Careers Days' on 10 October

Art Jameel, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Culture, will host the third edition of Creative Careers Days (CCD) at Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai from 10th to 12th October 2024.

This pioneering event in the Middle East features workshops, talks, portfolio reviews, and one-to-one consultations, showcasing opportunities in design, architecture, fashion, and more.

Open to students aged 15 and above, university graduates, and jobseekers, CCD connects young creatives with industry leaders.

This year's theme, "Form = Function = Form", highlights the intersection of design and creative careers.

The event will also launch a new online resource, offering job listings, career advice, and mentorship for those entering the creative sector.

Dr. Muna Al Suwaidi, Advisor Programmes and Projects Ministry of Culture, praised the initiative, stating, "Creative Careers Days continue to play a vital role in nurturing emerging talent in the UAE's cultural industries." Uns Kattan, Deputy Director at Art Jameel, added, "This platform empowers young creatives by offering insights and opportunities to thrive."

Uns Kattan, Deputy Director and Head of Learning and Research at Art Jameel, said, “This year, we deepen our commitment by launching an innovative online resource to guide the next generation of creatives, offering job listings, career advice, and mentorship.”

Over 35 UAE organisations, including academic institutions, government bodies, and arts entities, will participate, providing attendees with practical advice and career guidance.

The first two days will focus on school and university visits, while the final day is open to the public, offering inspirational talks and workshops.

