Dubai wins bid to host the 2026 International Symposium on Electronic Art

Latifa bint Mohammed: Dubai’s cultural journey is one defined by bold ambition and an enduring belief in the power of creativity to shape our future

Dubai’s cultural journey is one defined by bold ambition and an enduring belief in the power of creativity to shape our future “Hosting ISEA 2026 speaks to the dynamism of our creative ecosystem and our continued drive to lead global conversations around the intersections of art, science, and technology”

Each year, ISEA brings together a global community of artists, designers, technologists, academics, curators, and museum professionals to shape the future of digital art

Dubai has won the bid to host and organise the 2026 International Symposium on Electronic Art (ISEA), a landmark achievement that reinforces the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. The announcement was made at the conclusion of this year’s symposium, held in Seoul, South Korea, and reflects the concerted efforts of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Zayed University, to champion the emirate’s bid by showcasing its vibrant cultural landscape, world-class infrastructure, and supportive environment for creative innovation.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, affirmed that the emirate’s selection as host of ISEA 2026 is a testament to its growing influence on the global art stage and steadfast commitment to shaping the future of culture through innovation. “Dubai’s cultural journey is one defined by bold ambition and an enduring belief in the power of creativity to shape our future; hosting ISEA 2026 speaks to the depth and dynamism of our creative ecosystem and our continued drive to lead global conversations around the intersections of art, science, and technology. This achievement reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose unwavering belief in innovation and human potential has transformed Dubai into a thriving cultural capital and a beacon for talent, excellence, and possibility,” she said.

Her Highness noted that the symposium reinforces Dubai’s strategic direction in advancing its digital arts sector and creative economy. “ISEA is a global platform that empowers artists and technologists to imagine new frontiers. It aligns with our digital arts strategy — opening doors for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and nurturing future-ready creatives — while connecting global minds, amplifying diverse voices, and inspiring new creative expressions rooted in digital innovation. We look forward to welcoming the world to Dubai and sharing a space where imagination meets invention and the future of art is designed collectively,” she said.

Established in 1988 in the Netherlands and currently overseen by the University for the Creative Arts in the UK, the International Symposium on Electronic Art is one of the world’s foremost gatherings at the intersection of art, science, and technology. Hosted in over 30 major cities, including Paris, Montreal, and Barcelona, ISEA annually brings together a global community of artists, designers, technologists, academics, curators, and museum professionals to shape the future of digital art. The event aligns closely with Dubai Culture’s digital arts strategy, which aims to empower talent, strengthen digital infrastructure, and elevate education and training in this rapidly evolving field.

Zayed University to partner in organising event

The symposium, organised by Dubai Culture in collaboration with Zayed University, will be held from 10 to 17 April 2026 under the theme ‘ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data and Identity.’ It will feature a series of workshops, discussion panels, networking events, and creative showcases across Dubai’s key cultural sites and landmarks. The event is expected to attract between 200 and 500 international participants and a wide audience interested in digital arts.

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, affirmed that Dubai’s inspirational spirit and agile ecosystem continue to attract exceptional talent, forward-thinking investors, and creative entrepreneurs, offering them world-class infrastructure and unique incentives that mirror the richness of the city’s cultural landscape. She said: “Dubai’s win to host ISEA 2026 reflects the vision of our leadership to position the city as a global hub for talent and a frontrunner in the creative economy; this milestone underscores our commitment to advancing the digital arts sector, empowering emerging talent, and inspiring them to connect, collaborate, and create.

“Hosting this prestigious international symposium will open new pathways for our creative community to engage with global counterparts while also enhancing cultural tourism and showcasing the landmarks, spaces, and heritage that define Dubai’s creative identity. ISEA will invigorate the city’s artistic momentum, foster meaningful knowledge exchange, and spark new conversations around how digital arts shape our understanding of place, identity, and community.”

The event will provide artists, researchers, and digital arts specialists with a platform to exchange ideas and visions, craft a global agenda that introduces new artistic expression methods, ignite innovation, and encourage participants to showcase their creativity to the public, supporting technological sustainability and the cultural and creative industries in Dubai.

Main themes

Discussions during the symposium will focus on four main themes: Charting Constellations, which explores concepts of place and identity in the digital age and how we reshape our understanding of geography, identity, and community in a multidimensional world; Celestial Dialogues, which delves into how artistic and technological practices can foster intercultural dialogue and shared cross-cultural experiences; Eco-Tech Futures, examining the role of electronic art in addressing environmental issues and how digital tools can inspire sustainable futures; and Starlinked Worlds, which investigates the evolving relationship between technology and human experience and the ethical, philosophical, and speculative implications of future technologies.

Professor Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, said: “We’re immensely proud to partner with Dubai Culture in hosting the 2026 International Symposium on Electronic Art, a landmark event that underscores Dubai’s position as a global hub for creativity and innovation. We are committed to fostering a dynamic platform where global artists, innovators, and scholars can converge to explore the transformative potential of digital arts. This symposium aligns with our mission to empower the next generation of creative leaders, advance interdisciplinary collaboration, and contribute to shaping a future where art and technology inspire sustainable progress and cultural dialogue.”

The theme of the symposium is inspired by ‘ELYAH,’ one of the most prominent stars in the Arab region’s sky, also known as the ‘North Star,’ which for centuries served as a beacon for travellers and storytellers alike, guiding navigation across land and sea. It was chosen to represent the event to explore the convergence of digital and electronic arts with AI and present a future-facing vision for the digital arts sector.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.