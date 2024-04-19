Egypt Mourns the Loss of Veteran Actor Salah El-Saadani

Today, Friday, in Egypt, the death of Salah El-Saadani was announced. The artist Ashraf Zaki, the head of the Actors Syndicate, mourned the great artist who passed away at the age of 81.

The late Salah El-Din Osman El-Saadani was born in 1943 and was the younger brother of the late satirical writer Mahmoud El-Saadani.

In his early career, he portrayed minor roles on stage and witnessed the dawn of television in Egypt, participating in series such as "Al-Dahaya", "Al-Rahil", "La Tutfi' Al-Shams", and "Al-Qahira Wa Al-Nas".

His television success continued in the seventies and eighties with series like "Om Al-Aroussa", "Qitar Muntasif Al-Layl", "Abnai Al-Aziz... Shukran", and "Al-Zawga Awal Man Ya'lam".

The series "Layali Al-Helmeya" is considered an icon of his artistic journey, where he portrayed the character of "Mayor Suleiman Ghanem", earning him the title "Mayor of Egyptian Drama" by critics.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

