Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to host a constellation of bestselling writers during its 17th edition

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2025 opens its doors tomorrow at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, inviting literary enthusiasts and cultural icons to six days of inspiring conversations, thought-provoking sessions, and much more. Running from 29 January to 3 February, the Festival will feature almost 200 conversations, performances and workshops in diverse tracks bringing together writers, thinkers, and storytellers from around the globe.

Among the notable names joining the event are bestselling international author Abraham Verghese, Nobel Prize laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah, Emmy Award-winning journalist Hala Gorani, the best-selling author and illustrator of the wildly popular ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ series Jeff Kinney, multi-talented author and screenwriter Daniel Handler (also known as Lemony Snicket, creator of ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’), Booker Prize-nominated author Chigozie Obioma, bestselling travel writer and author Dr Mohamed Al Mansi Qandil, scholar and researcher Abdel Illah Benarafa, Cultural Personality of the Year Waciny Laredj, poet and author Khalid Albudoor, and celebrated Franco Palestinian chef and cookbook author Fadi Kattan.

“This festival is more than just a meeting place for writers and audiences; it’s a space where dialogue is reimagined,” said Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation, Director of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, and Managing Director of ELF Publishing. “This year, we’ve crafted a programme that not only resonates with the diverse interests of our audience but also opens a world of possibilities – a programme that inspires, motivates, and encourages everyone to embrace fresh and bold ideas,” she added.

“Here, every voice has the potential to be part of the conversations shaping our future. From critically acclaimed books to business breakfasts, discussions on mental well-being, writing workshops and interactive events, there’s something for everyone. Join us on this journey into the heart of human creativity, as we unveil how our shared space of ideas can shape new perspectives,” Bolooki said.

The festival is the flagship event of the Emirates Literature Foundation, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The festival is held with the support of Title Sponsor, Emirates Airline, and Founding Partner, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.

Boutros Boutros, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand for Emirates said: “We are excited to celebrate the power of stories once again at this year’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. The event continues to successfully attract influential authors, thinkers, and passionate readers to Dubai, a city rich in cultural diversity and creativity. Emirates has supported the festival since day one, and we’re proud to have watched it grow to become one of the top literary festivals on the global stage, all while strengthening the local creative community in Dubai.”

Celebrating UAE culture

Dubai Culture sponsors this year’s ‘Bil Emirati’ strand, which celebrates the culture of the UAE and provides a unique opportunity for both Emirati and international authors to come together on the Emirates LitFest stage.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design, and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), emphasised the authority's pride in partnering with the festival, highlighting its role in enriching the local creative scene and fostering a knowledge-driven economy. He said: “Over the years, the festival has evolved into a platform for supporting local talent, creating opportunities, and encouraging connections with global thinkers and writers. It aligns with our commitment to empower creatives and strengthen Dubai's cultural and creative industries, reinforcing its status as a global cultural hub. The Bil Emirati strand, sponsored by Dubai Culture, reflects our ongoing efforts to support Emirati authors and intellectuals and position them on a global scale.”

Highlights include Graeme Wilson's session on ‘The First,’ the authorised biography of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, providing an in-depth look into the life of Dubai's visionary leader. For poetry enthusiasts, Desert Stanzas presents an evening of verse under the starry desert sky at Caravanserai, featuring a lineup of both regional and international talents. Culinary enthusiasts can indulge in the All That Glitters dinner, where a mystery unfolds with each course, offering a unique blend of cuisine and intrigue. In Endless Love, the festival pays tribute to the legacy of celebrated poet Nizar Qabbani through live performances that explore his enduring impact on literature. Additionally, the Arabic Poetry and Qanoon Night features poetic readings accompanied by live music and art. These events, among many others, contribute to a rich and engaging festival experience that celebrates the written and spoken word in its many forms.

Youth Programme

The festival offers aspiring writers a unique opportunity to refine their craft through dedicated sessions on writing, editing, translating, and publishing, available in both Arabic and English. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, The Fringe Stage returns with vibrant performances, alongside fan-favourite programmes like Discovery Talks, LitFest After Hours, and LitFest Families, which features events designed for families, ensuring an enriching experience for all.

This year’s Festival welcomes more than two dozen cultural event leaders from around the world for the Global Association of Literary Festivals. The event will serve as a platform for discussing the evolving impact of literary festivals, addressing industry challenges, and exploring opportunities for international collaboration. The festival is also expanding its ‘Youth Programme’ for the second year, bringing together youth from around the globe for a transformative cultural experience. Featuring inspiring sessions and workshops, the programme, which focuses on Arabic language, aims to foster creativity, encourage an exchange of culture and ideas, and build connections that will shape the future of literature and beyond.

