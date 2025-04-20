Emirati, Moroccan authors reflect on short story’s power to preserve heritage, inspire creativity

Emirati and Moroccan authors emphasised the lasting influence and dynamic potential of the short story as both a guardian of cultural heritage and a fertile ground for innovative storytelling, speaking at a panel discussion on Saturday as part of Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme at the ongoing 30th Rabat International Publishing and Book Fair.

The panellists affirmed the genre’s unique capacity to reflect societal shifts, safeguard oral traditions, and explore the boundaries of narrative expression.

By blending insights from Emirati and Moroccan literary experiences, the session underlined the short story's significant role in reinforcing Arab literary identity and ensuring its continued relevance.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the session “The State of the Short Story in the UAE and Morocco”, moderated by Emirati poet Sheikha Al Mutairi, featured Emirati authors Maryam Al Ghafli and Mariam Nasser, alongside Moroccan writer Abdul Nabi Dashin, and was attended by readers, critics, and cultural enthusiasts.

Maryam Al Ghafli commenced the discussion by outlining the historical roots of the short story in the UAE, highlighting its deep connection to oral traditions such as Sirat Bani Hilal and the tales of Saif ibn Dhi Yazan. She credited literary pioneers including Abdulaziz Al Sharhan, Ali Abdullah, Abdul Redha Al Sajwani, and Mohammed Al Murr—the latter acknowledged for significantly shaping the genre’s trajectory.

Al Ghafli detailed three pivotal stages of Emirati short fiction: the pre-union era, influenced strongly by broader pan-Arab literary movements; the post-union phase, marked by local thematic concerns; and the modern period from the 1990s onward, characterised by greater global engagement. She concluded by noting Emirati short stories "began where others had ended," indicating their sophisticated narrative maturity from an early stage.

Moroccan writer Abdul Nabi Dashin began his address with a poetic prose piece honouring the experiences of women writers in the UAE. He then charted the evolution of Moroccan short fiction, starting from the 1950s when themes primarily focused on national and societal concerns.

By the 1970s, authors began breaking away from traditional narrative constraints, integrating influences from cinema and visual arts. Dashin emphasised the deep and continuing influence of Arab heritage on Moroccan storytelling, describing oral tradition as a “natural rehearsal for imagination” essential to the creative process.

Mariam Nasser addressed the technical intricacies and creative discipline required by short story writing, calling it one of literature’s most demanding forms due to its emphasis on brevity and precision. She illustrated this with the example of Emirati writer, Abdullah Saqr’s short story collection, Al-Khashaba, which was published in the UAE.

She invoked Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s famed advice from The Fragrance of Guava: “Don’t bring a nail into your story unless you’re going to use it.” Nasser also emphasised the interpretive richness of the highly condensed form of short story writing - flash fiction - and its inherent flexibility for creative exploration.

Regarding heritage, she noted that integrating folk tales and legends into contemporary short fiction demonstrates a profound commitment to preserving Arab cultural memory and safeguarding vital oral traditions.

