‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna

The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) has successfully concluded its participation in the 2025 edition of the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, held in Bologna, Italy, from 31st March to 3rd April.

The event brought together leading literary and artistic figures, as well as content creators from around the world, reinforcing the association’s continuous efforts to support the Emirati publishing industry and enhance its presence on the international stage.

This strategic participation aligns with the association’s vision of opening new avenues for its members, showcasing the quality and diversity of Emirati content in children’s and young adult literature, and fostering international cooperation in copyright, translation, and creative production.

The association’s pavilion featured a distinguished selection of Emirati publishing houses specialising in children’s and young adult literature. Among them was Ajyal Publishing and Distribution, renowned for its interactive stories that promote critical thinking and creativity, represented by Dr. Abdulla AlSharhan, Vice President of EPA and Co-Founder and Creative Director of Ajyal.

Also present was Kiwi Stories Publishing and Distribution, known for crafting emotionally engaging stories that stimulate children’s imagination and enrich their minds, represented by Sahar Naja, General Manager of the publishing house.

Furthermore, the event witnessed the participation of two graduates of the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur): Dalal Hussain Al Jaberi, CEO of Hzaya, which offers an innovative model that turns children into protagonists of their own stories while celebrating cultural diversity and identity, and Fatema Hussain AlHammadi, CEO of Sohub Publishing & Distribution, which specialises in publishing inspiring educational books tailored for People of Determination and individuals with autism.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, highlighted the significance of this participation, noting that the Bologna Children’s Book Fair provides a key platform to showcase the pioneering Emirati experience in children’s literature and establish new strategic partnerships that support the sustainability of publishing and expand the reach of Emirati stories to a global audience.

He stated, “This year, we have ensured a strong representation of Emirati publishing houses specialising in children’s literature, particularly emerging publishers offering innovative projects with humanitarian and educational dimensions. Through this participation, we aim to forge high-value international partnerships, enabling our members to leverage the opportunities provided by the fair to expand distribution networks and strengthen the global presence of Emirati books.”

Dr. Abdulla AlSharhan, Vice President of EPA, remarked, “Our participation in the Bologna Children’s Book Fair is part of the association’s ongoing efforts to empower Emirati publishers by facilitating access to global platforms and engaging with the latest developments in children’s book publishing. Our presence at such prestigious international cultural events reflects the UAE’s vision of supporting the publishing sector as a key pillar of culture, knowledge, and creativity, reinforcing our ability to compete and influence the global publishing market.”

Participating publishers underscored the importance of attending the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, commending the association’s steadfast commitment to supporting Emirati publishers and enabling them to take part in specialised international book fairs. These events provide a valuable opportunity to showcase Emirati creativity and publishing expertise to a broad and specialised global audience.

They emphasised that the fair serves as a strategic platform for forming partnerships, connecting with publishers, literary agents, authors, and illustrators, and gaining access to new markets. Additionally, it provides an opportunity to explore the latest trends in children’s and young adult publishing.

Furthermore, they expressed their pride in representing the UAE’s cultural and creative landscape at this distinguished international gathering and their eagerness to bring back insights and experiences to further advance the publishing industry.

The Bologna Children’s Book Fair stands as a premier platform for exploring global trends in children’s literature. It offers Emirati publishers valuable opportunities to engage in meetings with literary agents, industry professionals, and decision-makers, fostering discussions on exporting Emirati content to international markets.

