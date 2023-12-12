Etihad Museum Winter Camp offers children a creative environment filled with inspirational experiences

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) presents a diverse array of interactive workshops designed for children at Etihad Museum Winter Camp, held under the theme ‘Elements of Unification’ from 18 to 29 December. The camp offers participants the opportunity to learn about the founding story of the nation and the formation of the union and explore local cultural symbols, contributing to the development of their skills and enriching their life experiences. This aligns with Dubai Culture's commitment to creating a creative environment that supports the growth of emerging talent within and beyond the educational ecosystem.



For the participants aged 6 to 16, the camp offers a rich variety of cultural experiences, exploring the spaces of Etihad Museum that narrate the country's history, its founding story, and its significant achievements. They will listen to details about the 1968 meeting, the Founding Fathers’ legacy, and their accomplishments through innovative storytelling techniques.

During the camp, youngsters will discover aspects of life in the UAE, highlighting local customs and traditions. Through diverse workshops, children will also interact with camels and falcons, learning about the origins of traditional falconry.



Campers will explore the diving profession and the traditional pearl diving methods that have sustained Dubai's residents for generations. They will also delve into ancient trade routes and traditional navigation techniques, using stars to determine routes and directions. Through hands-on activities, children will learn to design boat models and replicate ancient buildings using various creative techniques, nurturing their innovation.



Additionally, transportation will be a key theme during the camp, enabling children to see the evolution of transportation, from camels and dhows to spacecraft and drones. Within this context, campers will have a unique opportunity to meet one of the Emirati space pioneers, providing them with a firsthand account of their space journey.



Abdulla Alfalasi, Director of the Etihad Museum, affirmed the importance of a creative environment for children to enrich their knowledge, unleash their energies, and discover their different talents, stating: “The Elements of Unification Winter Camp represents an inspiring space for children through a series of cultural and educational experiences, helping them acquire new skills, explore their social environment, learn about the nation's history, the story of the union, and many details of our Emirat culture. This contributes to cementing the national identity in their hearts. At Dubai Culture, we are committed to nurturing innovative and creative generations by instilling confidence in children, supporting them to express themselves, and developing their abilities to communicate with others through engaging them in activities that elevate their culture.”



All camp activities are presented in both Arabic and English, supervised by a select group of experts, artists, and skills development specialists to ensure that children receive the experiences they need. These efforts reflect Dubai Culture's aim to build innovative and creative generations.



