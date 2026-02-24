Exclusive Interview: Dubai Media Academy — Shaping the Future of Content with a Global Vision

Q1: What sets Dubai Media Academy apart from other academic institutions and media training organizations?

Dubai Media Academy is far more than a conventional training center. It functions as a full-fledged Media Think Tank, an integrated research platform, and a cutting-edge training center — a strategic forum for exploring the future of the media industry. What gives it a truly exceptional edge is that it operates under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as a subsidiary of “Dubai Media.” This organic link ensures that trainees gain real-world, hands-on professional experience rather than purely theoretical academic exposure.

Beyond that, our service portfolio extends to include:

● Strategic consulting and specialized research

● Institutional communications support and crisis and emergency media management

● Developing strategies for integrating artificial intelligence into journalism

● Evaluating and enhancing the customer experience in line with the highest international standards

Q2: How does the Academy contribute to advancing media development in Dubai and the wider Arab region?

The Academy plays a pioneering role in cultivating talent. To date, we have successfully upskilled more than 1,200 media professionals in the UAE and the region, equipping them with competencies fit for the digital age — particularly in AI applications. Our impact also extends to supporting government entities in the areas of strategic communications and crisis management.

Among our most notable milestones:

● Joint collaborations with a diverse network of partners to deliver institutional communications services for key Dubai entities

● Consecutive participations at the Arab Media Summit, providing a platform for dialogue on the challenges facing media and sharing best practices

● Active participation in “Dubai AI Week” through a dedicated initiative tailored to Arab media

● The launch of “Media Z” — a forward-looking project aimed at understanding the media consumption habits and content preferences of younger generations, through surveys and in-depth panel discussions that bridge the gap between decision-makers and emerging audiences

Q3: Given today’s rapid changes, what are the biggest challenges facing our media landscape, and how is the Academy preparing professionals to tackle them?

We currently face three fundamental challenges: preserving national identity amid accelerating cultural openness, meeting the expectations of a new generation that has its own platforms and channels, and — lastly — the sweeping disruption caused by artificial intelligence, which has fundamentally upended traditional media business models.

To address these challenges, the Academy embraces a media think tank philosophy, offering a regional platform that brings together experts from various sectors to unpack these complex issues.

We don’t stop at merely identifying challenges. Working alongside a select group of multinational partners, we launch initiatives, conduct research, and develop applied projects — all aimed at crafting practical solutions that ensure the sustainability and competitiveness of media institutions.