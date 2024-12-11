Explore Oriental Charm and Embark on a Creative Feast: The 'CCPIT' (UAE) Cultural and Creative Exhibition Awaits You!

In the dazzling Dubai Expo City, a cultural feast blending tradition and modernity awaits your arrival! From December 12 to 14, 2024, the "CCPIT" (UAE) Cultural and Creative Exhibition invites you to embark on a cross-temporal cultural journey.

Traverse the Millennia-Old Cultural Corridor, Touch the Boundless Possibilities of Creativity.

Exhibition Highlights:

CULTURAL AND CREATIVE PRODUCTS

Discover innovative products embodying the essence of Chinese culture. From classical aesthetics to modern design, each exhibit pays homage to traditional culture while celebrating the collision of tradition and innovation.

TRADE OPPORTUNITIES

During the exhibition, seize the chance to meet and network with merchants from around the world. Explore collaboration opportunities and expand the international market for Chinese cultural and creative products.

FREE ENTRY

We warmly invite all who are passionate about Chinese culture to join this cultural and creative feast, free of charge. No tickets are required—just bring your curiosity and spirit of exploration to step into this cross-temporal cultural journey.

Exhibition Venue:

China-UAE Economy And Trade Exchange Center

(China Pavilion EXPO 2020), Dubai Expo City

Exhibition Dates: December 12–14, 2024

