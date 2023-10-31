Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new events and activations

Expo City Dubai and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) have forged a dynamic partnership dedicated to empowering creatives, entrepreneurs, and young talents, amplifying the pivotal importance of Emirati heritage, and elevating the UAE’s global stature as a cultural and tourism destination.

Enriching Dubai’s arts and culture scene through a series of collaborative programmes, events, activities and educational offerings, Expo City Dubai and Dubai Culture will work together to further drive the emirate’s thriving creative economy and enhance its contribution to the emirate’s economic growth.

The collaboration was sealed with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at Expo City Dubai’s Vision Pavilion by Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai and Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture.

Marjan Faraidooni said, “We at Expo City Dubai believe in the power of art and culture in bringing people together, pushing the boundaries of our imagination, and delivering important messages creatively, as demonstrated by our award-winning exhibitions and interactive education programmes. We have brought this same spirit to the events, exhibitions and experiences curated in partnership with Dubai Culture in the past, and we are proud to formalise and broaden our collaboration for the future. Together, we will foster development and innovation in the UAE’s growing creative economy sector – one that attracts creatives worldwide.”

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash stated, “This continued collaboration between Expo City Dubai and Dubai Culture represents a significant stride towards nurturing our vibrant creative landscape, standing as a testament to our collective commitment to fostering innovation, preserving our rich heritage, and showcasing the UAE’s cultural prowess to the world. Through this synergy, we aim to elevate Dubai’s creative economy and provide a platform for artists, entrepreneurs, and young talents to flourish, leaving a lasting mark on the global stage.”

The link-up will combine both organisations’ expertise in hosting cultural activities and developing workshops and awareness programmes. Expo City will also be the ideal destination for exhibitions, events, art installations and talent development initiatives, engaging and supporting artists, creatives, families and youth from the region.

The city has hosted a wide range of events in sports, music, the arts, and more. Among its most popular experiences, ‘Hai Ramadan’ welcomed communities from around the world to enjoy some of the most famous and well-known Ramadan traditions in a single destination during the holy month.

Expo City also continues to welcome visitors to its cultural and educational attractions, including Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, awarded the most innovative venue in Tiqets’ Remarkable Venue Awards in October and ranked among the world’s most sustainable museums.

