Fifty Years On: UAE captivates Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, with visionary tale of future-building

After a journey spanning more than half a century, the UAE has returned to make its remarkable presence felt in the heart of Japan, launching its distinguished participation in Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, following its initial participation in 1970.

Under the theme “Earth to Ether”, the UAE national pavilion opened its doors today to tell the world the story of a nation that transcended the limits of dreams and transformed them into a lived reality. It's an inspiring narrative of deep-rooted cultural origins intertwined with lofty space ambitions, a profound commitment to sustainability, and future-oriented healthcare.

The UAE pavilion pulsates with a unique sensory experience, taking visitors on a journey through three captivating stations, where Emirati and global success stories are embodied, and the path of brilliant Emirati talents and international scientists who have left their mark in vital sectors is illuminated. From space explorers to healthcare pioneers and sustainability stewards, these leaders draw inspiration from their rich heritage to serve the future and make a real difference.

Inside the pavilion, Nawal Al Hosany, the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), shines alongside environmental innovation pioneers, including Yousif Bin Saeed Al Lootah, Executive Director of SS Lootah Group and Chairman of Lootah Biofuels, and Maryam Al Mazrouei, a renewable energy engineer at Masdar. The pavilion celebrates global pioneers in artificial intelligence and hybrid energy, such as the innovative duo Hayk Vasilyan, Maryam Ahmed Hassani, Co-Founders of Hydro Wind Energy, as well as Martin Takáč and Samuel Horváth, machine learning scientists and professors at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The pavilion highlights the UAE's role in developing leading medical solutions through influential figures such as Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre Ali Al Loghani, founder of the "Doctor Robot" project, and Dr. Habiba Al Safar, Professor and Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Khalifa University, alongside international researchers in bioengineering and biology.

Emirati astronaut Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, stands out, surrounded by ambitious young Emirati leaders in the astronomy and space sector, including Mohsen Al Awadhi, Director of Space Missions at the UAE Space Agency, Nora Al Matrooshi, Emirati astronaut - UAE Astronaut Programme at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and Moza Al Maalla, a doctoral student in astronomy and astrophysics at Harvard University. This station provides pavilion visitors the opportunity to explore the success stories of these dreamers who have soared with their nation's hopes towards the stars.

