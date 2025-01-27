Hala Badri: Quoz Arts Fest offers inspiring spaces that ignite creativity

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the 12th Quoz Arts Fest, which featured a range of creative activities, cultural experiences, installations, workshops, and artistic and entertainment events hosted by Alserkal Avenue over two days in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Al Quoz Creative Zone. The visit aligns with the Authority’s commitment to supporting creatives and talent across various cultural and creative industries, reflecting its mission to cement Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Accompanied by Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture; Khulood Khoory, Director of the Projects & Events Department at Dubai Culture; Vilma Jurkute, Executive Director at Alserkal Initiatives; Basmah El Bittar, Director of Alserkal Avenue; Caroline White, Head of the Executive Office at Alserkal Initiatives; and Mahnoor Haque, VIP Relations Manager at Alserkal Initiatives, Badri toured the event, which was held in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture. She explored a variety of artworks and exhibitions, including the immersive installation ‘Forest Dancer and the Path to Pure Creation’ by Eness at Concrete, which symbolises freedom and joy through creativity.

The tour also included ‘Bright Memories’ by Abdulla Alneyadi at The Yard, inspired by the UAE’s cultural tradition of water dispensers as symbols of generosity and shared nostalgia, and ‘Unity: الوحدة is Plural’ by the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) at Warehouse 46, which emphasises the importance of human and planetary connection through diverse perspectives. Badri also experienced Camera Obscura, an interactive installation by Fujifilm and Gulf Photo Plus at Lane 3, which introduced visitors to the origins of photography. Her tour concluded with a visit to The Playground, an entirely crocheted interactive installation at Lane 4 designed for children.

Hala Badri praised the high calibre of artworks and experiences, describing them as inspiring platforms that ignite creativity and open new horizons for creatives. She highlighted the importance of such initiatives in empowering talent, stimulating cultural activity in the emirate, and strengthening its cultural and creative industries. This aligns with Dubai Culture’s strategy to nurture a sustainable creative environment that attracts talent worldwide.

Quoz Arts Fest aims to provide an inclusive platform for the community to explore the richness of the local art scene through unique cultural and visual experiences. Its programme features live music, art installations, exhibitions, culinary experiences, and more.

