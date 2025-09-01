Hamdan bin Mohammed Attends ADIHEX, a Major Hunting and Equestrian Event

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 7 September.

Now in its 22nd and largest edition, ADIHEX has developed into the Middle East and Africa’s leading annual event dedicated to hunting, equestrian pursuits and the promotion and preservation of cultural heritage.

His Highness said: “ADIHEX is more than a cultural or sporting event; it shows how we preserve our heritage and pass it on to future generations in a modern way that safeguards our identity. The exhibition reflects the legacy of our forefathers, reinforces the UAE’s commitment to sustainability, and highlights the creativity of Emirati youth.

We want this exhibition to remain a model in bringing the world together around the values of sport, environment and heritage, and an event that reaffirms the UAE’s position as a bridge between past and future, and between tradition and modernity.”

Accompanied by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, HH Sheikh Hamdan visited several key pavilions, including the Caracal pavilion of EDGE Group, and the Al Ghadeer Crafts pavilion of the Emirates Red Crescent.

His Highness reviewed the latest products and initiatives showcased by local and international exhibitors. He also met with a number of participants and was briefed on key national initiatives, cultural activities, and heritage projects featured as part of the exhibition.

Spanning an area of 92,000 square metres, the exhibition features brands from 68 countries, making it the largest global gathering of hunting, equestrian, and heritage enthusiasts.

Organised by the ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX highlights the UAE’s hunting and equestrian heritage. The event also provides an unmatched platform for industry leaders, experts and enthusiasts to connect and showcase innovation across the hunting, equestrian, heritage and outdoor lifestyle sectors.