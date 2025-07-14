Hamdan bin Mohammed Directs Launch of "Tamrat Al Bayt Cup" at Dubai Date 2026

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council, the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center announced the launch of the 'Tamrat Al Bayt' Cup as part of next year’s edition of Dubai Date Festival 2026. This initiative aims to reinforce the symbolic and social significance of the palm tree in Emirati heritage and foster deeper community engagement with it.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today at the Center’s headquarters, attended by H.E. Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of the Center, along with several department heads and representatives of local and regional media outlets.



During the press conference, H.E. Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook unveiled the introduction of a new and unique competition category – the 'Tamrat Al Bayt' Cup – starting from the upcoming season. This category is specifically dedicated to home-grown dates cultivated and cared for within private residences, allowing participants ample time to prepare for the competition.

Additionally, Dubai Date Festival will feature a high-end auction of the finest palm tree varieties, in collaboration with Emirates Auction, which will run throughout the seven-day event. This year’s edition will also introduce a new competition dedicated to the rare and highly sought-after “Hilwat Dubai” variety.



Commenting on the new initiatives, Bin Dalmook stated:

"Thanks to the directives of the Crown Prince of Dubai, the introduction of the 'Tamrat Al Bayt' Cup in next year’s edition marks a qualitative step forward. It aims to uphold the palm tree as a vital symbol of our national heritage, while encouraging families to plant and care for palm trees at home. The palm tree retains its natural place as a cultural bridge between generations and a symbol of connection to land and identity. Dubai Date Festival has become a platform where one of our most cherished heritage symbols meets the pulse of society, carrying a clear social message: to reconnect individuals with their environment and the traditions that shaped their national identity."

Strategic Partnerships



The CEO emphasized the pivotal role of partners and official sponsors in ensuring the success of Dubai Date Festival, stating:

"We highly value these partnerships, which serve as exemplary models of cooperation between public and private sector entities, and play a vital role in enhancing community awareness of our economic, cultural, and literary heritage."

He went on to highlight that the focus of the festival is on the social value of the palm tree rather than its commercial aspects:

"At the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, our focus in Dubai Date Festival has been to support the palm tree socially—not commercially. Every initiative we undertake is aimed at reinforcing the palm tree’s role in our society."

Bin Dalmook concluded by extending his gratitude to the media:

"The role of the media is no less significant than ours—it is, in fact, an extension of our mission. The media serves as a bridge that connects our authentic heritage with the community, presenting it in a contemporary format while preserving its essence. We thank every media institution that has been, and continues to be, a part of this national endeavor."