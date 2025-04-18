1.53 PM Saturday, 19 April 2025
19 April 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Arts, Design, and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority

Published
By E247

In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (26) of 2025 appointing Shaima Rashid Saif Rashid Al Suwaidi as CEO of the Arts, Design, and Literature Sector at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

This Resolution came into effect on 14 April 2025, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

The page was last updated on: 19 April 2025 12:39