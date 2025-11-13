Hamdan bin Mohammed Opens International Council of Museums (ICOM) Conference

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, witnessed the opening of the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Hosted for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region under the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,’ ICOM Dubai 2025 brings together more than 4,500 museum professionals, cultural leaders, and decision-makers from around the world, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global centre for culture, creativity, and knowledge exchange.

The landmark event was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of Frontier25; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

On the conference’s opening day, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa toured the Museum Fair, which showcases a wide range of pioneering projects, technologies, and innovations from more than 100 institutions worldwide.

During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Latifa explored a series of interactive experiences designed to enable visitors to engage with the latest practices shaping the dynamic museum sector. The fair also serves as a platform for fostering collaboration, building partnerships, and strengthening connections among institutions, experts, and decision-makers across the global museum community.

Convergence of worlds

Sheikha Latifa, delivering an honorary keynote address, affirmed that ICOM Dubai 2025 reflects a shared vision driven by a belief in the power of culture to shape humanity's future. Her Highness said that Dubai’s hosting of the event stands as a recognition of its pioneering role on the global cultural stage.

Her Highness noted that the event marked a convergence of worlds, experiences, and perspectives: “We gather here, each carrying the story of our people, our nations, our cultures, our heritage, and our museums. Together, our stories meet, intertwine, and form a living archive that reflects the richness and diversity of human experience, and reminds us that, at its heart, culture is an ongoing dialogue between the past, the present, and the future.”

In a poetic reflection capturing the beauty of cultures converging in the heart of Dubai, Her Highness added: “In the coming days, Dubai will create a mixed-media masterpiece, a bridge connecting creativity, vision, and cultures. It will weave together diverse narratives into a single, intricate canvas of traditions and perspectives, presenting one of the most beautiful portraits of humanity, where cultures meet, minds connect, and creativity unites us all.”

Her Highness reflected on the journey that led to ICOM Dubai 2025, noting that the road had not always been easy: “This journey taught us that patience, listening, and adaptability are tools of progress and the foundation upon which visions take shape.”

She further noted that “the greatest dialogues begin with questions”, expressing her appreciation for the question often posed: whether a young city like Dubai could lead such a profound global conversation on human heritage. “That very question,” she said, “allowed us to tell our story with depth and meaning.”

A profound human story

Her Highness reflected on the UAE’s deep historical roots, saying: “This land has never been distant from creativity and cultural exchange. For thousands of years, civilisations flourished here, creating, innovating, trading, sharing knowledge, and laying the foundations of a human story that continues to unfold today. From this legacy, Dubai draws its strength and leadership, affirming that culture has always been, and will always remain, the essence of our identity. Hosting ICOM Dubai 2025 is a continuation of this long journey of inspiration and human contribution.”

She also recalled the ancestral legacy of the sailors, traders, and craftspeople who were custodians of intangible heritage long before the term was coined. “They created out of necessity,” she said, “but shared out of belonging.” Her Highness went on to recall the story of the union of the seven emirates, which she described not only as a political union but, above all, as a cultural one, a testament to the belief that “a society connected to its cultural roots finds strength and unity in its heritage, and within its identity beats the energy to renew, grow, and shape the future.”

Sheikha Latifa noted that Dubai’s hosting of ICOM 2025 offers a unique opportunity to highlight the region's rich cultural heritage and its ongoing contributions to global creativity. She emphasised that this moment belongs not to one city alone, but to a shared civilisation: “A collective identity that stretches across the Arab world, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, where communities share in our pride and celebration.”

She stressed that this year’s conference theme, ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,’ could find no better home than Dubai, whose diversity mirrors the very spirit of ICOM Dubai 2025. “This conference,” she said, “is an invitation to reflect on how museums can preserve their mission and essence, while continuing to evolve and respond to the needs of their communities.”

Heartfelt invitation

Her Highness concluded her speech with a heartfelt invitation: “As you explore our museums, exhibitions, and heritage districts, I invite you to look beyond what meets the eye; to listen to the stories behind the walls and buildings, and to the tales crafted by the hands, dreams, and imagination of our people. Let us continue this journey together, a journey of connection and inspiration.”

His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture, delivered a keynote address highlighting that ICOM provides a unique platform for experts and cultural leaders to collaborate under one roof. He noted that Dubai’s hosting of the global conference reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to advancing the museum sector, exemplified by world-class institutions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Museum of the Future, and the recently reopened Al Ain Museum, alongside Sharjah’s 17 museums and the upcoming Natural History Museum and Zayed National Museum. He also underscored the nation’s progress in cultural preservation, including the launch of the National Register of Archaeological Artefacts and the inscription of 16 elements on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, reflecting the UAE’s growing influence as a trusted global cultural partner. Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reflected on museums as spaces for dialogue and understanding rath

Keynote presentations

The day’s programme, curated by the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee, featured keynote presentations by prominent cultural figures and museum experts, including globally acclaimed sculptor El Anatsui, who spoke on restoration and resilience; ICOM President Emma Nardi, who described the General Conference as a celebration of the global museum community; and ICOM Director General Medea S. Ekner, who emphasised the evolving role of museums in responding to technological, social, and environmental change.

Nasir Al Darmaki, Chair of ICOM UAE, underscored the historic inclusion of Arabic among ICOM’s official languages for the first time, alongside English, French, and Spanish, reflecting ICOM’s commitment to inclusivity and regional engagement within the global museum community.

Three main themes

The opening day of the global conference, which runs until November 17, featured a rich series of sessions filled with idea exchanges and in-depth discussions around the event’s three main themes: Intangible Heritage, Youth Power, and New Technologies. Among the key sessions was ‘AI and Museums: From Vision to Global Action,’ led by Medea S. Ekner, Director General of ICOM, and Krista Pikkat, Director of Culture and Emergencies at UNESCO, France. The day also included a set of inspiring talks under the theme ‘The Digital Future,’ featuring Dr Uzma Z. Rizvi, Archaeologist at Pratt Institute, USA; Majed Al Mansoori, CEO of the Museum of the Future; and Evita Huch, Head of Innovation at the Rijksmuseum Innovation Lab, Amsterdam.

The ICOM Resolutions Legacy and Implementation session, titled ‘Legacy and Implementation,’ brought together key experts, including Lio Gauli, Research and Curatorial Fellow at the National Ainu Museum; Astghik Marabyan, Head of Cultural Heritage at the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia; Mark Swiney, Senior Assistant Attorney General of Tulsa; Zahida Quadri, Chair of the International Committee for Regional Museums at ICR-ICOM; and Penelope Theologi-Gouti, Chair of ICOM Greece and Chair of the ICOM Resolutions Committee. The panel explored the legacy of ICOM’s Resolutions Committee and its influence on shaping museum priorities and practices globally, emphasising the importance of capacity-building, cross-sector collaboration, education, and the reinforcement of museums' role as global cultural anchors.

Specialised workshops

The first day also featured a range of specialised workshops, including an advanced training session titled ‘Reverse Mentoring: Empowering Youth for Museums and Heritage,’ hosted by the Youth Panel National Heritage Board of Singapore. This session introduced a new format debuting at ICOM conferences, aimed at preparing the next generation of leaders in the museum field. A professional mentoring session, ‘Professional Development for Museum Workers (For Grantees),’ featured speakers such as Uns Kattan, Deputy Director and Head of Learning and Research at Art Jameel; Darren Barker and Eric Langham, Co-founders of Parker Langham; Maya Allison, Executive Director and Chief Curator at NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery; and Wael Kamal, Senior Director Key Accounts, Talent Solutions at LinkedIn MENA.

Further, the programme included a masterclass titled ‘Strategies for Conservation: Technological Obsolescence,’ led by Sundar Raman, Creative Engineer at PRESENT, followed by a specialised session on “Strategies for Conservation: Object-Centred Processes” delivered by Anupam Sah, Art Conservator-Restorer at the Anupam Heritage Lab.

Throughout the week, the conference will continue to host specialised workshops and forums, including the ‘Youth Forum for Young Professionals,’ aimed at empowering the next generation of leaders, and Mentoring Sessions on ‘Collections, Conservation and Intangible Heritage,’ designed to strengthen connections between emerging practitioners and international experts.