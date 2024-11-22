Hamdan bin Mohammed unveils first-of-its-kind immersive ‘Earth Dreams’ exhibition at the Museum of the Future

His Highness takes a special tour of the exhibition, which explores the intersection of art, technology, and nature

Government of Dubai Media Office – 22 November 2024: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), unveiled a groundbreaking new exhibition at the Museum of the Future.

The museum’s new immersive experience, entitled ‘Earth Dreams’, debuted on the ‘Tomorrow, Today’ floor during the week of the Dubai Future Forum. His highness took a special tour of the exhibition that showcases a unique journey through the intersection of art, technology, and nature.

Earth Dreams is a series of immersive data paintings that imagine a new reality and envision a world where human memory, machine intelligence and the rhythms of nature merge into one. Created by Refik Anadol Studio in collaboration with the Museum of the Future, this first-of-its-kind exhibition draws upon millions of photos of the natural world, in addition to satellite imagery and meteorological data. Using over 30 projectors and by applying generative AI models, Anadol animates these elements, crafting a visual symphony that highlights the beauty and complexity of our planet.

Aligned with the Museum of the Future’s mission to create a home for both imagination, and possibility, Earth Dreams is a project that reimagines the complex relationship between technological and artistic innovation in the age of Artificial Intelligence. This synergy leverages the museum’s distinctive architecture and state-of-the-art projection technology to create an AI-powered, interactive and immersive exhibition that seamlessly integrates with the museum’s iconic design. The resulting artwork unfolds in three chapters, generating a novel form of synesthetic storytelling that invites visitors to experience a dream-like fragmentation and an expanding, dynamic network of interconnections.

The Three Captivating Chapters

Chapter 1: AIR

The first chapter presents a series of AI data paintings based on cloud and atmospheric imagery, offering a breathtaking view of the skies.

Chapter 2: LAND

The second chapter intertwines extensive datasets of Earth imagery and meteorological data, generating a multisensory exploration of the beauty of our planet.

Chapter 3: WATER

In the final interactive chapter, the boundaries between past and future, Artificial Intelligence and living beings, thought and physical action, all merge into one seamless experience.

‘Earth Dreams’ invites you to explore a new perspective of our shared planet through the lens of cutting-edge technology and artistic expression. This unique fusion of science and art offers an immersive experience of the natural world, encouraging visitors to reflect on the profound relationships that bind ecosystems, species, and landscapes together.

