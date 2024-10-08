Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Al Salam Palace Museum in Kuwait

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today visited Al Salam Palace Museum in Kuwait.

His Highness toured the museum's halls, accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior of Kuwait. During the tour, His Highness was briefed on the archaeological and national significance of the cultural landmark, as well as its historical value and the valuable collections it houses.

His Highness and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the museum’s three main sections: the Museum of the History of Kuwait (Through its Rulers), the Museum of the History of the Al Salam Palace, and the Museum of Civilizations that have inhabited Kuwait.

His Highness expressed his admiration for the museum's exhibits, which highlight the ancient history of Kuwait. He also acknowledged the efforts of the museum's staff in creatively documenting and preserving Kuwait's history for future generations.

The Al Salam Palace Museum, also known as the Peace Palace Museum, serves as Kuwait's official museum. It was originally constructed as a presidential palace in the late 1950’s and has now been transformed into a cultural landmark that showcases Kuwait's history and heritage.

