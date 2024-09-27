Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Hazrat Imam Mosque in Uzbekistan

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, today visited the Hazrat Imam Mosque in Tashkent. His Highness is currently on an official visit to Uzbekistan.

During a tour of the mosque and its surrounding areas, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was briefed on the monument’s rich history, its unique architectural design, and the intricate Islamic decorations that adorn its walls. His visit also included a tour of the mosque’s outer courtyard and library, which houses an extensive collection of rare manuscripts and valuable books

His Highness was also briefed about the history of the Hazrati Imam Complex, one of Tashkent’s most prominent Islamic landmarks, which encompasses the Hazrat Imam Mosque. The Complex serves not only as a significant site for religious observance but also as a prominent historical and tourist attraction in Uzbekistan. Some parts of the Complex date back to 975 AD, while the current structure was rebuilt in 2007, showcasing traditional Islamic architectural styles. Additionally, the Complex features a library containing 20,000 books and 3,000 rare manuscripts.

