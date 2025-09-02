Hamdan bin Zayed Tours ADIHEX

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, today visited the 22nd Abu Dhabi International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 7 September.

Accompanied by several Sheikhs and officials, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed reviewed the latest products and initiatives showcased by local and international exhibitors. He also met with a number of participants and was briefed on key national initiatives, cultural activities, and heritage projects featured as part of the exhibition.

H.H. was briefed on the exhibition's 15 sectors, which bring together a selection of the most prominent local and international participants in the hunting and equestrian fields. He also viewed the latest innovations and technologies, as well as the most important national initiatives and pioneering projects that reflect the development of the heritage and cultural sectors in the country.

H.H. emphasised that the exhibition has consolidated its position as a leading platform for cultural exchange and a global forum that combines authenticity and innovation, contributing to the promotion of sustainable practices in the hunting and equestrian sector, in line with the UAE's vision to preserve and develop its cultural heritage.

He highlighted the UAE's commitment to preserving its national heritage while embracing development and modernity, in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his continued support for cultural and heritage events and the preservation of Emirati heritage.

H.H. expressed his confidence that the exhibition will continue to play its pioneering role in highlighting the authentic Emirati heritage and conveying the country's bright cultural image to various parts of the world, reflecting the depth of national identity and its cultural diversity.

Organised by the ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX highlights the UAE’s hunting and equestrian heritage. The event also provides an unmatched platform for industry leaders, experts and enthusiasts to connect and showcase innovation across the hunting, equestrian, heritage and outdoor lifestyle sectors.