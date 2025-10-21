Hamdan bin Zayed Tours Al Dhafra Date Festival and Auction

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited the 4th Al Dhafra Date Festival and Auction, organised by Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised its role in empowering farmers and date producers to improve the quality of their products and support the UAE’s food security.

H.H. also reviewed the efforts of the 4th Al Dhafra Date Festival and Auction in promoting Emirati dates and honey products, and toured participating booths showcasing modern farming methods used in palm cultivation and date production.

H.H. was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at the authority, and a number of officials.