HIPA increases its prize pool to ONE MILLION US DOLLARS and launches the ‘HIPA Awards’ mobile app

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has revealed exciting new updates for the latest season of its annual competition including increasing the total prize pool to US$ 1 million (1M), launching a mobile app ‘HIPA Awards’ on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei App Gallery and introducing a new Special Awards category ‘HIPA Photographer of the Year Award’.



Ali Bin Thalith said, “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Patron of HIPA, we have increased the value of our annual prize from US$ 450,000 to US$ 1 million, commencing with the current season, themed ‘Sustainability’. This season also marks the introduction of a new Special Awards category, ‘HIPA Photographer of the Year’. Furthermore, we are excited to unveil the launch of HIPA’s mobile app, available in Arabic and English on all major online platforms; providing tailored services to our photography community.”

Bin Thalith added, “The decision to double the total value reflects the vision of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, in upholding the essence of each photograph’s message and aligns with the growing influence and impact of photography in conveying truth, beauty and knowledge, as well as its evident contribution to positive change. The rapid and compelling advancements in the skills of photographers worldwide has encouraged us to redouble our efforts and appreciation, ensuring that we keep pace with these distinctive developments.”



Bin Thalith addressed to the photography community, “We always strive to elevate HIPA to be the brand photographers seek to fulfill their aspirations and to unleash the professional photographer residing within you.”



‘HIPA Photographer of the Year’ accompanies ‘Appreciation’ and ‘Content Creator’ in the Special Awards list



Bin Thalith explained that “The ‘HIPA Photographer of the Year’ was created to honour one outstanding photographer, who has accomplished exceptional photographic achievements over twelve consecutive months. This award acknowledges a year enriched with extraordinary visual imagery and photographic projects of exceptional value. Those wishing to participate must review the terms and conditions through the HIPA’s official website. This new category shines alongside the ‘Special Appreciation Award’ and the ‘Photographic Content Creator Award’.”



The HIPA Awards app is now available to photography communities around the world



Bin Thalith’s statement included the announcement of the launch of HIPA’s mobile app ‘HIPA Awards’ on the App Store, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery, in both Arabic and English. The app provides a set of services to photographers, including a simplified registration system to access a world of competitive and educational opportunities, attend events and training workshops, participate in various competitions, view photo galleries, publications of books, magazines, articles and keep up with the latest news of the award.



Sustainability: Five (5) categories and Special Awards accepting entries until the end of June 2024



The Thirteenth Season of competition comes under the theme of ‘Sustainability’, and has begun receiving entries since March 10, 2024 on its official website www.hipa.ae. Participation will close at midnight on June 30, 2024, UAE time.



The thirteenth season categories are: ‘Sustainability’, ‘Sports Photography’, ‘Portfolio (Story-Telling)’, ‘General (Colour and Black & White)’ and the newest category, ‘Short Videos (For Social Media). Photographers worldwide can participate in these categories - and must be 18 years old and over. Each category will honour three (3) winners, with first-place amounting to US$ 40,000, except for the ‘Portfolio’ category, which will award the first-place winner with US$ 50,000. The jury will also select one overall winner from all the categories participants to award them with the grand prize of US$ 200,000.



The ‘HIPA Photographer of the Year’ award, which was recently introduced with specific conditions, will honour the winner with US$ 80,000, while the ‘Special Appreciation Award’ is worth US$ 100,000 and the ‘Photographic Content Creator Award’ is worth US$ 50,000.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.