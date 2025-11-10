International Council of Museums (ICOM) Kicks Off Tuesday

The ICOM Dubai Organising Committee is set to host the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), the world’s largest global gathering of museum professionals, from 11 to 17 November 2025 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region, the conference is taking place under the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.



Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will open the conference with a keynote address, setting the tone for a transformative week of dialogue on the evolving role of museums and their importance in preserving collective memory and driving cultural progress.

The opening day and weeklong agenda will feature keynote speeches and panels led by global figures, including Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State of International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority; His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture; Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State; His Excellency Rakan Al Touq, Assistant Minister of Culture, KSA; Krista Pikkat, Director of Culture & Emergencies, UNESCO; El Anatsui, world-renowned Ghanaian sculptor and artist; Sumayya Vally, South African architect and Principal and Founder of Counterspace; and Kamini Sawhney Founding Director of the Museum of Art & Photography, Bengaluru, India.

The conference will also present a rich array of interactive sessions, forums, and masterclasses, spotlighting the power of youth in reimagining the future of museums, the importance of safeguarding intangible heritage, and the role of innovation and technology in redefining engagement and access.

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) is the leading global organisation dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and development of museums and the museum profession. Established in 1946, ICOM serves as a platform for the international museum community, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing across continents. ICOM represents over 60,000 members across 139 countries and territories and nearly 20,000 museums worldwide. In 2021, ICOM-UAE, in collaboration with Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, submitted a successful bid to host the ICOM General Conference 2025 in Dubai. The UAE was selected as the host city, standing out among competing international cities for its prominent global reach, significant role in cultural and heritage preservation, and steadfast commitment to fostering a thriving creative economy.

ICOM Dubai 2025 is organised in collaboration with partners, including du, Expo City Dubai, Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Government of Dubai Media Office, Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai Business Events, Dubai Airports, General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and Dubai Police.