JPEX to offer three-day celebration of anime, gaming, and Japanese culture

- Event to take place from 25 to 27 April at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City

- Global voice actors, cosplay competitions, gaming tournaments, and Japanese cultural showcases to take centre stage at event

A unique new pop culture event is set to launch in Dubai this week, offering a three-day celebration of anime, gaming, cosplay, and Japanese cultural experiences. The inaugural edition of the JPEX Entertainment Exhibition (JPEX) will take place from 25 to 27 April at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City.

Designed to provide an immersive experience for fans of all ages and backgrounds, the event provides a space where visitors can feel immersed, inspired, and connected, whether they are longtime anime lovers or new to the world of pop culture.

What truly sets JPEX apart is its story. Entirely founded and organised by four young Emiratis with a shared passion for pop culture, the event has been independently developed without corporate sponsorship or backing from major event companies. The founders aim to create Dubai’s premier annual pop culture event that grows with the city and its fan community.

Guests headlining the event are prominent names in the world of voice acting from Japan and the Arab world:

• Hiroshi Kitadani, vocalist behind several opening songs of One Piece.

• Ryusei Nakao, known for his roles as Frieza (Dragon Ball Z), Mayuri (Bleach), and Caesar Clown (One Piece).

• Showtaro Morikubo, the voice of Shikamaru (Naruto), Yosuke (Persona 4), and Makoto (Free!).

• Amal Saadeddin, a beloved Arabic voice actress behind characters in Detective Conan, Pokémon, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Doraemon.

These stars will host on-stage performances, live voice-acting segments, and exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with their fans — bringing characters and stories to life.

JPEX will also include:

• Cosplay competitions with regional and international judges

• Gaming tournaments for Tekken, FC 25, Super Smash Bros., Pokémon TCG, and One Piece TCG

• A dedicated artist alley and vendor marketplace

• Cultural activities including kimono experiences, tea ceremonies, and Japanese calligraphy

• Food courts, photo zones, workshops, and interactive areas

