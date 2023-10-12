Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 1st Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated the first Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival, being held under His Highness’ patronage at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

His Highness attended the opening ceremony and toured the exhibition, visiting various pavilions, including one dedicated to the poetry of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the stands of participating countries.

His Highness also met with poets and literary figures, and discussed their work in enriching the UAE and the Arab world’s literary scene, while preserving cultural heritage and promoting the Arabic language.

His Highness emphasised that the Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival reflects wider efforts to celebrate the UAE cultural heritage by promoting traditional poetry to new audiences and fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the art-form.

His Highness highlighted that by raising the profile of traditional poetry, the event is also helping to preserve the future of the much-loved literary form for coming generations, while connecting artists and thinkers from around the world to celebrate literary excellence and cultural exchange.

His Highness was accompanied by Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE and Chancellor of UAE University; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi; and Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival, which is organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Heritage Club, has attracted more than 1,000 poets alongside a group of local, regional and global intellectuals, authors and media professionals, to celebrate Arab poetry.

Through a range of styles such as Nabati and classical Arabic poetry, the festival aims to broaden the audience base of poetic and cultural creativity, while showcasing new creative talents, highlighting arts and literature, and providing an artistic platform to promote the growth of poetry and literary arts.

The Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival, which hosts the Abu Dhabi Poetry Conference from 12th to 14th October, 2023, hosts several specialised cultural seminars and poetry evenings. In addition, there will also be a book signing corner, where authors can meet and interact with readers and sign new publications, and a dedicated children’s pavilion where the next generation can discover poetry.

