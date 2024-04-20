Khawla Art and Culture hosts calligraphy exhibition in cooperation with Japanese Embassy in Abu Dhabi

The calligraphy exhibition, hosted by Khawla Art and Culture, began yesterday at its Abu Dhabi headquarters in cooperation with the Japanese Embassy in the UAE. The event, running until April 30th, highlights the close friendship and mutual respect between Japan and the UAE.

Japanese Ambassador to the UAE, Akio Isomata, Dr. Lamees Al Qaisi, Director-General of Khawla Art and Culture, along with several art personalities and members of the Japanese community in Abu Dhabi, were present at the opening ceremony.

The exhibition includes two exceptional artworks, one titled “Peace” and the other titled “Harmony, Respect, Purity and Tranquillity,” jointly created by H.H. Sheikha Khawla Bint Ahmed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Founder of Khawla Art & Culture and the famous Japanese calligrapher Yoshikawa Juichi.

The exhibition also includes other individual artworks by Yoshikawa that reflect his exceptional talent and mastery of this art form.

Sheikha Khawla emphasised that organising the exhibition comes within the framework of the pioneering efforts made by “Khawla Art & Culture” to contribute to strengthening the country’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, a forum for talents, and a beacon for writers, thinkers, researchers and artists from various parts of the world.

She noted the centre's keenness to host international innovators and artists to enhance an artistic and cultural scene. She also praised the wonderful artistic works presented by Yoshikawa, through which he shed light on the developments of Japanese calligraphy and the Japanese heritage.

In her statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Lamees Al Qaisi said, “In this wonderful exhibition, the immortal art of Japanese calligraphy meets with the visual creativity of H.H. Sheikha Khawla Al Suwaidi. Today we are honoured to reveal a unique collaboration between two prominent figures in the world of art, the famous Japanese calligrapher Yoshikawa and Sheikha Khawla Al Suwaidi, the distinguished calligrapher, poet and patron of the arts.”

