Latifa bint Mohammed announces AED180 million 'Dubai Cultural Grant' programme

- Innovative programme aims to strengthen Dubai’s cultural and arts sectors and empower creative communities

- Series of grants valued at AED180 million to be allocated over the next decade

- First year of the programme features 18 grants valued at AED12 million that will support local talent across various creative disciplines

Her Highness: Dubai continues to lead in supporting and empowering the cultural and creative sectors, strengthening its global standing by attracting talent and investors from around the world while nurturing entrepreneurship across various creative fields

- “The ‘Dubai Cultural Grant’ is an investment in future generations that is designed to ignite a cultural movement in Dubai”

- “The initiative represents a pivotal step in supporting the creative economy by providing transformative opportunities for artists, writers, intellectuals, and entrepreneurs”

- Launch of the programme further establishes Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has announced the launch of the ‘Dubai Cultural Grant’ programme — an initiative aimed at developing Dubai’s cultural and arts sectors while providing robust support for its creative communities. The innovative programme aims to offer a series of grants valued at AED180 million, to be allocated over the next decade. These grants are dedicated to supporting and empowering local talent across a wide range of cultural and creative industries, including visual and fine arts, design, performing arts, culinary arts, public art, digital arts, literature, heritage, gaming, museology, and professional development.

Starting from this year, the newly-launched programme will feature 18 grants, each comprising a package of grants, valued in total of AED12 million, further establishing Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The announcement was made during an event organised by Dubai Culture at Etihad Museum, in the presence of a number of officials, partners, and creative talents, including Her Excellency Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; representatives of Alserkal Group, Art Jameel, Art Dubai Group, the Emirates Literature Foundation, Shatha Essa Kids, HOUSE OF PIANOS, REALIITY, the International Centre for Culinary Arts Dubai, Dubai National Theater, and Sandooq Al Watan; a cohort from the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development’s (MBRCLD) Impactful Leaders Programme; and experts from ‘Tamakan Studio’.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed Dubai's commitment to being a global hub for cultural expression, exchange and innovation, a vision deeply rooted in the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. She underscored that the launch of the ‘Dubai Cultural Grant’ reflects Dubai's progressive outlook and steadfast support for the creative community, with a focus on bolstering the cultural and creative industries that are pivotal to the city's vibrant creative economy.

Her Highness said: “Dubai continues to lead in supporting and empowering the cultural and arts sectors, strengthening its global standing by attracting talent and investors from around the world while nurturing entrepreneurship across various creative fields. The ‘Dubai Cultural Grant’ embodies this vision—an investment in future generations designed to ignite a cultural movement in Dubai. Knowledge, skill, and creativity lie at the heart of our progress, and our diverse cultural landscape enriches and inspires our shared journey.”

Expressing her confidence in the impact of the ‘Dubai Cultural Grant,’ Her Highness added that it represents a pivotal step in supporting the creative economy by providing transformative opportunities for artists, writers, intellectuals, and entrepreneurs. The programme fosters innovation and cultivates strategic partnerships, enabling creatives to bring their unique visions to life while contributing to the local economy through projects that deliver lasting and tangible value.

The Dubai Cultural Grant’ programme’s strategic framework was crafted by a cohort from the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development’s (MBRCLD) Impactful Leaders Programme—comprising Hamad Al Shirawi, Maitha Al Nuaimi, Ahmad Al Murr, Shaikha Al Shaikh, and Hind Al Mutawa.

The programme’s visual identity was crafted by Tamakan Studio, showcasing a wide array of grants designed to empower Emirati talent. One such initiative, the Emirati Creatives in Venice Programme, enables ten Emirati artists to embark on a cultural exchange in Venice, exploring the Venice Biennale and engaging with global artisans and artists through diverse workshops and discussions.

Additionally, the Etihad Museum Research Grant offers researchers an annual award of AED50,000, encouraging in-depth exploration of the Emirati identity through Etihad Museum’s extensive archives, offering a unique opportunity to engage with Dubai’s historical and cultural heritage. The Emirati Chefs Grant, in partnership with ICCA Dubai, supports aspiring Emirati chefs, focusing on diplomas that meet Dubai’s market demands, where participants will develop skills in traditional cuisines and innovative practices, preparing them for success in the culinary industry.

In collaboration with L'École, School of Jewelry Arts, the Talent Atelier programme provides twelve Emirati designers with an immersive experience in jewellery and gemstone craftsmanship, while the Art Jameel Research and Practice Platform targets UAE-based artists, providing 10 grants for projects addressing environmental themes through artistic practice and exploring sustainable approaches in art. The Shatha Essa Kids Pop-Up at Harrods celebrated a milestone as the first Emirati childrenswear brand featured at Harrods, London. This global showcase highlights Emirati talent and culture on a renowned international platform.

Other initiatives include the Quoz Arts Fest, which offers the creative community a unique platform to engage and connect with the public by showcasing their diverse works and creations at Alserkal Avenue. The Dubai Design Week Grants support Emirati artisans and designers, allowing them to showcase their unique products and ideas at the Dubai Design Week Marketplace. This initiative has led to the creation of the UAE Designer Exhibition, public art installations, and university exhibitions, highlighting the talent and creativity within the UAE.

Furthermore, the Art Dubai Grants enhance the participation of established and emerging Emirati artists in Art Dubai, the Middle East’s leading international art fair that showcases art from around the world, with a focus on the MENASA region. Campus Art Dubai, in collaboration with Art Dubai, offers UAE-based creatives workshops and mentorship, enriching their professional growth. This programme welcomes aspiring artists, curators, and cultural producers to develop skills and advance in the creative sector.

The Maison & Objet UAE Designers Showcase Grant will enable 15 UAE-based designers to showcase their work at Maison & Objet in Paris, a leading home decor and lifestyle trade fair. This showcase highlights Emirati talent on an international stage, providing valuable exposure. The International Art Fairs Grant supports Dubai-based galleries in participating in international art fairs, providing a platform to showcase UAE and Emirati artists on the global stage. This initiative expands the international presence of local galleries while promoting cross-cultural artistic exchange.

Through the Exporting Local Literary Talent programme, Dubai Culture, in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation, aims to connect Emirati literary talent with international literary festivals, offering authors and poets a platform to gain global visibility and expand Emirati literature’s reach. Through the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the Arab world’s largest literary festival, Dubai Culture enables 46 established and emerging authors to participate in the festival that celebrates diverse voices and fosters a love for reading.

HOUSE OF PIANOS UAE and STEINWAY & SONS Dubai, in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture, also offer the Piano Camp, a six-month intensive programme that features expert-led workshops in piano performance for young talent aged 6 to 17, helping them enhance their musical abilities. The Theatre Accelerator, in partnership with Sandooq Al Watan and Dubai National Theater, is an immersive month-long programme offering specialised training in scenography, sound, and theatrical arts, where participants gain hands-on experience, enhancing their skills for future theatre projects, while the Family Eid Play programme, in partnership with Dubai National Theater, brings families together through performance art by presenting theatrical performances for children that celebrate local storytelling, encouraging young people to unleash their talents in the performing arts.

The Art + Tech Training Programme, a four-month initiative under the Sikka platform and in partnership with ‘REALIITY’, equips artists with the skills to integrate technology into their creative practice, enabling them to design tech-art installations for public exhibitions and contribute to the growth of Dubai’s digital art scene.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.