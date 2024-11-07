Latifa bint Mohammed approves ‘Design Sector Strategy 2033’

- Strategy aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for design excellence

Her Highness: The ‘Design Sector Strategy 2033’ will drive growth in Dubai's design sector, boosting its competitiveness and strengthening its global standing

- “The Strategy reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision and the aspirations of our leadership to transform the emirate into an ideal launchpad for pioneering design trends rooted in creativity, innovation, and sustainability principles”

- Strategy to boost design education with 20% enrolment increase by 2033

- Support for 500 design businesses and over 100 events planned

- Goal to incubate 100+ new design businesses and attract four million visitors to design exhibitions and showcases by 2033

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has approved the ‘Design Sector Strategy 2033,’ which seeks to establish Dubai as a global centre for design excellence, a hub for leading designers, creatives, and industry experts, and a leading destination for sharing best practices and the latest design trends.

The launch of the new Strategy coincides with the 10th edition of Dubai Design Week, being held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa. Running until 10 November, Dubai Design Week 2024 is organised in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group, and with the support of Dubai Culture.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that Dubai is making remarkable strides toward becoming a global capital of art, culture, and design, establishing itself as an international hub for designers, creatives, and talent. “The ‘Design Sector Strategy 2033’ will drive growth in Dubai's design sector, boosting its competitiveness and strengthening its global standing. The Strategy reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision and the aspirations of our leadership to transform the emirate into an ideal launchpad for pioneering design trends rooted in creativity, innovation, and sustainability principles. By addressing regulatory challenges and nurturing a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among creative professionals, the Strategy encourages designers to showcase their unique perspectives, contributing to sustainable economic resources and a thriving creative ecosystem.”

Her Highness also highlighted Dubai’s success in attracting young and exceptional design talent, thanks to its vibrant creative environment and robust support system, adding: “As the first city in the Middle East to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network as a City of Design, Dubai places great emphasis on the design sector. This industry is a cornerstone of the creative economy and a key contributor to a future shaped by knowledge and innovation. With its unique capabilities and abundant opportunities, Dubai is committed to fostering the growth of this sector by envisioning its future, offering creative incubators for new projects and events, and championing the extraordinary talent that leads it.”

The new Strategy sets ambitious targets, including a 20% increase in enrolment for higher education and continuous education in design fields in Dubai, creating opportunities for over 25,000 students to study design. It also seeks to support 500 Dubai-based design businesses, incubate over 100 new design businesses, and showcase over 500 homegrown design businesses internationally. Additionally, the targets encompass hosting over 100 design events both locally and internationally and aiming to attract four million visitors to Dubai’s design exhibitions and showcases by 2033.

The Strategy envisions an innovative ecosystem that bolsters the design business environment, provides strong sector backing and eases regulatory barriers in sub-sectors like fashion, product design, architecture, and graphics, creating an inspiring and supportive atmosphere for creatives. It aims to facilitate new business creation, secure funding opportunities, and encourage collaboration across industries, enhancing the design sector’s role as a key driver of Dubai’s creative economy. Furthermore, it promotes industry innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to address challenges, cultivates a robust and highly skilled talent pool, encourages collaboration and the exchange of ideas, and enhances appreciation for Dubai’s designers both locally and globally.

