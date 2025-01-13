Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb the prestigious ‘One Billion Award’ at the 1 Billion Followers Summit

Valued at $1 million, the award stands as the world’s largest and most significant recognition for impactful content creators

‘One Billion Award’ attracted over 16,000 submissions from content creators spanning 190 countries

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, presented the prestigious ‘One Billion Award’ to content creator Simon Squibb from the UK. The award ceremony was held during the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest gathering dedicated to the content creator economy.

Valued at $1 million, the award stands as the world’s largest and most significant recognition for impactful content creators. It aims to inspire content creators to drive meaningful social change, encourage generations to actively build a better future, and contribute to shaping minds. The award also seeks to foster closer connections among people and promote the values of compassion and empathy within society.

The UAE Government Media Office organised the 1 Billion Followers Summit from 11 to 13 January across iconic venues, including Dubai’s Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Museum of the Future. Held under the theme ‘Content for Good,’ the event brought together over 15,000 content creators and influencers, more than 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts.

HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed highlighted that the ‘One Billion Award’ exemplifies the UAE’s steadfast commitment, guided by the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to cultivate a thriving environment for creatives and innovators. She emphasised the UAE's unwavering dedication to empowering content creators and enabling them to share their inspiring messages with audiences worldwide.

Her Highness stated: “Meaningful and positive content holds transformative power, shaping our societies and fostering innovative thinking. We take immense pride in hosting such pioneering initiatives that inspire content creators across various disciplines to contribute groundbreaking ideas in the service of humanity, creating tangible, enduring positive change for individuals and communities worldwide.”

Her Highness praised the 1 Billion Followers Summit for its extraordinary success in bringing together over 15,000 content creators, influencers, and leading global social media platforms, highlighting the event’s significant international prominence. She noted the summit’s vital role in advancing excellence within the digital landscape and its contribution to strengthening the creative economy.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Her Excellency Maryam AlHammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet, and His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office.

Simon Squibb was honoured with the One Billion Award for his impactful content, which focuses on empowering individuals to achieve their dreams and demonstrating how determination and resilience can drive meaningful change. His work inspires future leaders, supports social initiatives, and addresses pressing global challenges.

A British entrepreneur and motivational speaker with a digital audience exceeding nine million followers across social media platforms, Squibb exemplifies the spirit of innovation and perseverance. At just 15 years old, he launched his first gardening business after leaving school. He later travelled to China, where he founded Fluids and invested in several other enterprises. Transitioning into the digital space, Squibb created ‘HelpBnk,’ an online platform that provides free business advice and consultations, further cementing his mission to empower others and foster positive societal impact.

Simon Squibb was chosen by a distinguished panel of judges consisting of global experts, influencers, and consultants. The panel included notable figures such as 1 Billion Followers Summit ambassadors and content creators Ahmed ElGhandour and Prajakta Koli, renowned creator Zachery Dereniowski, Amine Imnir, the 2024 Arab Hope Maker titleholder, and Hassan Suleiman, popularly known as AboFlah.

The ‘One Billion Award’ has attracted over 16,000 submissions from content creators spanning 190 countries. To qualify for the award, entries must demonstrate innovation and originality, ensuring content is uniquely crafted rather than replicated. Submissions must focus on a specific topic, adhere to social media platforms' standards and policies, and align with community ethics. Additionally, the content must meet high-quality design standards, foster meaningful interaction and engagement among a broad audience, and, most importantly, deliver a positive and tangible social impact.

