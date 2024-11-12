Latifa bint Mohammed honours design pioneers shaping Dubai’s thriving creative ecosystem

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), honoured pioneering individuals and organisations in the design field whose dedication, innovation, and exceptional contributions have shaped Dubai’s thriving creative ecosystem. In recognition of their impactful work, the pioneers, who have played a key role in establishing Dubai as the first UNESCO Creative City of Design in the Middle East, were presented with the prestigious Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Pioneer Award at a special ceremony.

The ceremony, which marked the conclusion of the 10th Dubai Design Week, brought together prominent members of the creative community, including Sheikha Fouz Al Subah, Founder of Crowd Creative House and Khaleejesque Media; Nora Aldabal, Executive Director, Arts and Creative Industries, Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU); and Fahad Al Obaidly, Acting Director of Design Doha Biennale, Qatar Museums Chairperson’s Office. Also in attendance were dignitaries, officials, experts, academics, and established and emerging designers from the UAE and beyond. This year’s event celebrated a decade of creativity and innovation, welcoming over 1,000 designers, architects, and creators from more than 50 countries to share ideas, insights, and the latest trends and practices in design.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that Dubai continues to maintain its steadfast commitment to innovation and leadership in the creative economy, guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. She emphasised that the Award is a heartfelt tribute to the creative community, which has become a key player in Dubai’s cultural and economic landscape.

“Honouring creatives is a celebration of progress,” said Her Highness. “Today, we recognise not only the achievements of our designers but also Dubai’s own milestones in the field of design. Our success motivates us to work even harder to build on the foundations that have established Dubai as the first Creative City of Design in the Middle East within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. The vibrant design scene and creative movement flourishing in Dubai reflect the richness of Arab heritage and the city’s emergence as a global leader in the creative sector.”

Her Highness added: “We will continue this journey hand in hand with our community of talented creatives, ensuring they have the support and resources needed to excel, achieve their aspirations in Dubai, and set an example for inspiration and creative leadership.”

Honourees

The honourees comprised some of the most influential designers, contributors, and supporters shaping Dubai’s vibrant design scene. Among them was Dr. Amina Al Rustamani, Executive Board Member, Shareholder, and Chief Operating Officer of AW Rostamani Group, recognised for her strategic role in building a robust design ecosystem and support for nurturing emerging talent across the region.

Sheikha Latifa bint Maktoum, Founder and Director of Tashkeel, was also honoured for her commitment to fostering creative talent through Tashkeel’s programmes, including the Tanween initiative, which guides product development from concept to implementation, helping to define the UAE’s unique design aesthetic.

ARM Holding Group was honoured for its extensive contributions to the local design landscape, including groundbreaking initiatives and strategic investments that have provided new opportunities and helped shape a brighter future for generations. The Group has supported platforms such as Dubai Design Week and the Global Grad Show (now known as Prototypes for Humanity), which empowers young designers and innovators. His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of ARM Holding Group, received the award on behalf of the organisation.

TECOM Group was recognised for its vital role in establishing the Dubai Design District (d3), strengthening the city’s position as a global cultural hub and a magnet for creative talent. The award was accepted by Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of TECOM Group - Dubai Design District, on behalf of Malek Al Malek, Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Prominent designer Khalid Al Shafar was honoured for his exceptional ability to blend Emirati culture and craftsmanship with contemporary design, garnering international recognition through collaborations with leading global brands.

Emirati designer Aljoud Lootah, Founder of Aljoud Lootah Design Studio, was also honoured at the ceremony for her commitment to preserving Emirati heritage through innovative designs that blend tradition and modernity. Her work, showcased at renowned events such as Milan Design Week and Downtown Design Dubai, has enriched Dubai’s design landscape and inspired new generations of designers.

Ahmed and Rashid Bin Shabib, Urban Design Specialists and Co-founders of Brownbook Magazine, were recognised for pioneering efforts in spotlighting Middle Eastern and North African cities while promoting art, culture, and design across the region.

Rami Farook, Founder of Traffic, was recognised as a pioneer in the design industry for his support of emerging creative talent through various innovative programmes and initiatives.

Cyril Zammit, a design consultant, was honoured for his role in establishing key events like Design Days Dubai and Dubai Design Week under the Art Dubai Group. His expertise has been instrumental in amplifying Dubai’s influence on the global design stage.

The Art Dubai Group, organisers of numerous cultural events such as Dubai Design Week, Downtown Design, the Designers from the Emirates Exhibition, and the Editions exhibition at Dubai Design Week 2024, was also honoured. The award was accepted by Ben Floyd, founder of Art Dubai Group.

The ceremony featured an inspiring speech by Her Highness and an engaging discussion with the honourees, who expressed their optimism for the future of design in Dubai. They also conveyed their gratitude for the steadfast support of the UAE’s leadership and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose commitment to empowering creators and nurturing talent continues to enrich the country’s creative landscape.

Innovative Trophy Design

The Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Pioneer Award trophy embodies the essence of UAE culture, the spirit of collaboration, and the authenticity of materials reflect the creativity sectors. Crafted with pride in the UAE by Ajzel Studio, it brings together meaningful symbols into a unified piece.

The feather-shaped icons are inspired by the architectural heritage of Dubai’s historic Shindagha district, while the inclusion of pearls honour the historical significance of the pearl trade in the UAE’s economy. Amethyst, with its vibrant purple hue, represents creativity, and at the heart of the trophy, the word ‘Creativity’ is rendered in modern Arabic calligraphy. Surrounding the centre, circular forms symbolise the creative community and its pioneers.

