Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 10th edition of Dubai Design Week

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the 10th edition of Dubai Design Week at Dubai’s creative hub, Dubai Design District (d3). Organised in strategic partnership with d3, part of TECOM Group, and supported by Dubai Culture, this edition marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s creative journey.

Celebrating a decade of growth and innovation, Dubai Design Week underscores the emirate’s commitment to empowering and showcasing remarkable creative talent from the region and across the globe, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a dynamic global centre for design and artistic excellence.

Dubai Design Week 2024 offers a rich programme of over 10 exhibitions, 60 workshops, and 40 installations, running through 10 November. This year’s edition also introduces a marketplace featuring more than 70 regional artisans, entrepreneurs, and culinary innovators, providing a dynamic platform for creatives from various disciplines to showcase their work to a global audience.

Her Highness expressed pride in Dubai’s achievements and its emergence as a vibrant hub for artists and designers: “Dubai Design Week reflects the creativity, resilience, and vision that define our city and its people. Over the past decade, Dubai has flourished into a global centre where creative minds come to find inspiration, innovate, and push the boundaries of design. This year’s edition celebrates not only a decade of achievements but also sets a forward-looking foundation for the future of design in our region. It is a journey powered by the passion of our artists and designers, inspired by Dubai’s vision as a city where dreams are realised.”

Reflecting on the journey of Dubai Design Week, Her Highness also emphasised Dubai’s unique role as a champion of cultural and creative initiatives: “Dubai Design Week has grown into something far greater than a single event; it has become a testament to our city’s commitment to fostering talent and nurturing a culture of innovation. Today, Dubai is recognised worldwide as a creative hub, providing artists and designers with the resources, encouragement, and opportunities to push the boundaries of their craft. The stories of creativity and success we celebrate here exemplify what is possible when vision meets purpose, and as we look to the future, we remain dedicated to supporting our artists and creatives, empowering them to make meaningful contributions to our city and beyond.”

Extensive Programme

This year’s programme offers a diverse line-up of exhibitions, installations, workshops, and a bustling marketplace, each crafted to provide immersive experiences. The exhibitions and installations span a range of themes, from interactive design showcases to technology-driven art, exploring the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern design.

With over 60 workshops and masterclasses led by industry experts, participants can gain hands-on experience, learn innovative techniques, and engage in inspiring conversations that spark creativity and progress.

The ‘Marketplace’ features more than 70 artisans and entrepreneurs, celebrating regional craftsmanship across jewellery, fashion, and culinary arts. This space embodies the UAE’s entrepreneurial spirit, giving emerging brands a platform to connect with a wider audience and showcase their unique creations.

Dubai Design Week’s 10th edition reinforces the emirate’s standing as a global leader in design, uniting creators, industry professionals, and thought leaders who enrich the city’s vibrant creative community.

