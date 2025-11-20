Latifa bint Mohammed Inaugurates 10th Edition of the Knowledge Summit

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, inaugurated the 10th edition of the Knowledge Summit, the world’s leading platform dedicated for producing and applying knowledge in the service of sustainable development.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Summit is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will continue until 20 November. This year’s edition is held under the theme ‘Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities.’

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed expressed her deep pride in the Summit, which continues to strengthen its presence year after year, culminating in this edition with a full decade of leadership and achievement. She affirmed that the sustained success of the Knowledge Summit and its growing positive impact reflect the dedication of those who lead its efforts.

Her Highness noted that the Summit has strengthened its position as a global platform that brings together experts, thought leaders, decision makers, researchers and academics under one roof. She said the gathering fosters a rich dialogue that shapes new visions for development and inspires innovative solutions to challenges that affect the future of humanity, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.

Her Highness said: “Knowledge is the foundation upon which nations are built, and the engine that shapes their future. Our ability to exchange ideas, learn from one another, and imagine what lies ahead is what enables us to create meaningful solutions that elevate human life. This Summit is a gathering of influential minds whose insights help us navigate the pressing challenges of sustainable development.”

She added: “Investing in knowledge is an investment in people, in their creativity, potential, and ability to shape opportunity. This edition of the event stands as a testament to Dubai’s and the UAE’s enduring commitment to nurturing future-ready communities equipped with the skills and tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. We remain dedicated to strengthening the role of knowledge in building a dynamic economy, empowering our youth with future skills, and harnessing technology and artificial intelligence to advance sustainable development. I look forward to the Summit continuing to inspire and deepen global conversations about the issues defining our shared future.”

During the event, Her Highness met with several ministers, dignitaries, and senior officials. The meeting underscored the importance of communication and the exchange of expertise among leaders and decision-makers across institutions, which are essential drivers of comprehensive and sustainable development.

In his speech at the launch ceremony, His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said that over the past decade, the Knowledge Summit has established a strong global standing and has become an annual gathering for creative minds and decision-makers. He noted that the Summit has reinforced the role of knowledge as a catalyst for human development and ensuring a prosperous future for our nation and generations to come.

He said: “The Knowledge Summit reflects the vision of our leadership and is driven by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who believes that investing in knowledge is the most valuable investment in building nations and driving their progress. With this continuous support, the Summit has expanded its reach across all continents, bringing together leaders, innovators, and experts from across the world. It has become a beacon that shapes the future and develops practical solutions to the challenges of sustainable development, in a world where transformations are accelerating and the value of knowledge continues to grow.”

HE Bin Huwaireb further explained that this year’s Summit, held under the theme ‘Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities’, opens new horizons for a renewed understanding of the knowledge-based economy, in which ideas are transformed into developmental value and knowledge into productive energy. This approach contributes to achieving a diversified economy and a future built on innovation and sustainability. He highlighted that the theme aligns with the UAE's vision and future strategies to create an advanced knowledge-based economy and harness AI and cutting-edge technologies to serve humanity and enhance the quality of life.

An international reference

Her Excellency Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of UNCTAD, stated: “Knowledge is what allows humanity to rise beyond the circumstances into which we are born. Without it, we inherit the world as it is. The Knowledge Summit has been built on the conviction that knowledge drives progress. MBRF’s unwavering commitment to advancing the knowledge movement across the Arab world and beyond is closely aligned with the UAE’s efforts to build a knowledge-based economy. Knowledge is a driving force of human advancement. Transforming our visions into reality requires more than good intentions, as it demands innovation, courage, and belief in ideas that shape a better future. The Summit serves as an ideal platform where different viewpoints and ideas coexist to inspire innovative solutions.”

Her Excellency added: “As frontier technologies expand digital participation, around 2.6 billion people remain offline. The Knowledge Summit plays a vital role in ensuring that knowledge becomes a tool of inclusion, enabling individuals to participate in the global economy. Knowledge helps us master complexity without falling into assumptions, and markets require the visible hand of sound policy and oversight to ensure that knowledge translates into development, not just commercial gain. Together with UNDP, this Summit enables participants to learn, exchange insights, address challenges, and build partnerships that equip them with the skills needed to navigate transformations of our time.”

His Excellency Dr. Abdallah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, said: “Knowledge is no longer confined to academic institutions or research facilities, as it has become a strategic asset that defines a country's position in the new global order and opens unprecedented avenues for sustainable development.”

His Excellency added that the 10th anniversary of the Knowledge Summit is not simply an event for celebration but also an occasion for reflection and renewed energy. Dr. Al Dardari said: “We have made significant strides in shaping societies capable of creating knowledge. However, the path towards societies that can also market and harness knowledge to promote shared prosperity, sustainability, and justice remains underway.”

Dr. Al Dardari continued: “As the product of an exclusive collaboration between UNDP and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, the Global Knowledge Index continues to serve as a benchmark for assessing knowledge creation and its applications in sustained development. More than a data repository, the Index plays a vital role in shaping policy, supporting strategic vision, and assisting countries in transforming knowledge into valuable human capital and adaptive public policies that address technological, economic, and social transformation.”

The opening ceremony also featured the announcement of the results of the ninth edition of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2025, with Switzerland ranking first globally, followed by Singapore in second place and Sweden in third. The UAE ranked first among Arab countries, followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in second place and Qatar in third.

The significance of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) has continued to grow, gaining a prestigious international standing as a comprehensive framework for assessing countries’ knowledge performance. This year’s edition of GKI includes six composite sectoral indices, covering pre-university education, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), higher education, research, development and innovation (RDI), information and communications technology (ICT), the economy, and the enabling environment. It also introduced significant methodology and statistical updates to improve accuracy and comparability between countries. These updates included the addition of a new range of sub-indicators, the development of statistical weightings, and the integration of new criteria to measure readiness for building knowledge-based societies and economies across various sectors, such as education, research, development and innovation, information technology and the economy, along with the environment, society, and goo

The first day of the Knowledge Summit featured a wide range of panel discussions, interactive dialogues, and workshops led by a distinguished group of prominent specialists, experts, academics, and decision-makers from around the world. These sessions explored crucial themes, including knowledge markets, the knowledge economy, innovation, sustainability, and community development, as well as technology, education, the environment, and knowledge governance. It also explored the role of partnerships and investments in building integrated knowledge ecosystems. It highlighted the impact of knowledge exchange, ideas, and experiences in advancing societies and achieving comprehensive, sustainable development.