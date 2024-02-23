Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 12th edition of the SIKKA Art and Design Festival

Her Highness: The festival has established itself as a premier creative event, championing innovation and artistic excellence, empowering Dubai’s creative economy



- This year’s festival, themed ‘New Creativity, Same Path,’ runs until 3 March in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood

- Offering creative minds the platform to showcase their ideas globally, the festival fosters interactions, dialogues and the exchange of varied perspectives on a global level

- Event brings together over 500 artists and creatives from the UAE and abroad with a diverse programme of exhibitions, art showcases, talks, music performances, and over 200 workshops

- This edition also debuts culinary art experiences inspired by architecture, Artificial Intelligence, and computational design as well as a dedicated digital house showcasing Khaleeji artists



Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, inaugurated the 12th edition of the SIKKA Art and Design Festival, a landmark event that illustrates the diversity and richness of the emirate’s creative landscape. This year’s festival, themed ‘New Creativity, Same Path,’ runs until 3 March in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, showcasing a convergence of artistic and design excellence.



During her visit to the festival, Her Highness interacted with numerous artists from the UAE, the GCC, and beyond, taking a keen interest in the diverse array of events and projects, besides the artistic creations on display. She commended the artists for their exceptional work and creativity and underscored their significant contribution to the emirate’s cultural scene, highlighting the innovative and outstanding nature of their ideas and creative visions.



Her Highness also explored various festival venues, such as the ‘Digital Khaleeji House’; ‘Archiving the Now House’ featuring the Kebarona Exhibition and other activities; Bait Al Khazaf,’ dedicated to the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children; and the ‘House of the Emirates Fine Arts Society,’ among others.



Sheikha Latifa said: “Sikka Art and Design Festival has established itself as a premier creative event, championing innovation and artistic excellence, empowering Dubai’s creative economy and serving as a vital cultural and artistic platform to showcase ground-breaking creative experiences and guide talented individuals towards professional growth. It encourages artists and creators to play an active role in the cultural and creative industries, offering them a stage to showcase their ideas to a global audience.



“Furthermore, the festival facilitates opportunities for interaction, dialogue, and the exchange of diverse experiences with leading artistic figures from the local, Arab, and international scenes, as well as supporting them in establishing their businesses in Dubai, in line with the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position the emirate as a global hub for the creative economy by 2026.”



Highlight of Dubai Art Season calendar

The SIKKA Art and Design Festival is a key event on the 2024 Dubai Art Season calendar. This year, the festival is witnessing the participation of over 500 artists and creatives from the UAE, the GCC, and various other corners of the globe, offering a diverse programme brimming with exhibitions, events, performances, visual art showcases, and over 200 workshops. Additionally, it features sessions for wide ranging dialogue and discussions, alongside impactful initiatives that bolster Dubai’s cultural and creative industries. SIKKA aims to create a sustainable environment that supports emerging talents and youth, enabling them to enrich the local artistic landscape while consolidating Dubai’s position as a global centre for art and culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.



The festival is showcasing over 100 artworks across 14 houses and several courtyards, each representing a unique blend of art forms, from distinctive installations and digital works to sculptures and interactive spaces. This edition also debuts culinary art experiences inspired by architecture, Artificial Intelligence, and computational design as well as a dedicated digital house showcasing Khaleeji artists, in addition to ten new public art installations that will adorn the corridors of Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, besides eight murals, in keeping with the ‘Art in Public Places’ strategy spearheaded by Dubai Culture, which aims to visually elevate the cultural experience in Dubai, integrating art into the fabric of the city and enriching the community’s cultural experience.





Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.