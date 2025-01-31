Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in the presence of Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, inaugurated the 13th edition of the Sikka Art & Design Festival, organised by Dubai Culture at Al Shindagha Historic District.

The festival is a platform that nurtures established and emerging Emirati, UAE, and GCC-based artists, empowering them to showcase their creativity and contribute to Dubai’s dynamic artistic landscape. As part of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, the festival runs until 9th February, featuring over 350 artworks and installations alongside a diverse programme of live performances, workshops, and panel discussions led by distinguished artists and creatives.

This year’s edition marks the largest in the festival’s history in terms of the number of activities, workshops, and artistic showcases, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to expanding opportunities for Emirati and UAE-based creatives while enhancing the city’s aesthetic appeal.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the festival, engaging with participating artists and praising the uniqueness of their projects, ideas, and creative visions. She highlighted the diversity of their works, which embody Dubai’s cultural essence and reflect its distinct creative identity.

During her visit, Sheikha Latifa explored the festival’s interactive spaces dedicated to skill development and its innovative art installations and sculptures spread across 19 houses in Al Shindagha Historic District.

She also visited several key creative spaces, including the World Stage Design House, dedicated to theatrical performances, and The Khaleeji House, which brings together artists from across the GCC.

Sheikha Latifa affirmed that Dubai has firmly established itself as a leading global cultural destination, a vision shaped by the forward-thinking leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

She noted that Sikka Art & Design Festival has been instrumental in activating the local art scene, growing into a key meeting point for artists from the UAE and the wider region.

Sheikha Latifa said, “The Sikka Art & Design Festival has evolved into a true incubator of creativity, bringing together every element of the artistic landscape and celebrating the talents of both established and emerging artists across diverse disciplines. It is a testament to Dubai’s cultural vibrancy and the richness of its creative scene. Year after year, the festival continues to open new horizons for artists, giving them a platform to share their ideas and artistic perspectives with the public while fostering meaningful exchanges with exceptional Arab and international talents. This has played a pivotal role in strengthening the country’s artistic movement and solidifying Dubai’s position as a global hub for culture and creativity.”

Sheikha Latifa reaffirmed that the true significance of the Sikka Art & Design Festival lies in its ability to bring diverse artistic expressions to life through a rich and dynamic programme. By fostering an environment that nurtures creativity, enhances skill development, and supports the cultural and creative industries, the festival has succeeded in establishing a sustainable artistic ecosystem. This, in turn, advances the objectives of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for creativity.

Through its Sikka Platform, Dubai Culture is dedicated to fostering a year-round supportive and sustainable ecosystem that nurtures talent, develops creative skills, and provides emerging and established artists with opportunities to thrive. The festival serves as a celebration of the talents that have been supported throughout the year, while also paving the way for continued growth, collaboration, and artistic exploration in the year ahead.

With Sheikh Maktoum bin Marwan Al Maktoum as lead curator, the 13th edition of the festival presents an expansive programme featuring exhibitions, artistic and entertainment events, performances, and visual arts showcases. With over 40 artworks and installations aligned with the Dubai Public Art Strategy, an initiative led by Dubai Culture to enrich the emirate’s visual identity, the festival continues to push creative boundaries.

Additionally, 13 murals created by renowned and emerging artists will be displayed, reflecting the aesthetics of urban art. The festival is also dedicated to talent development, with three houses and two courtyards serving as spaces for creative growth. It further champions inclusivity with a dedicated space for People of Determination, encouraging them to express their creativity. Among this year’s highlights is unveiling the festival’s first-ever water-based installation and the Wind Canvas Exhibition, featuring six Emirati and UAE-based artists, offering visitors an immersive and inspiring artistic experience.

The festival, the flagship event of Dubai Art Season, brings together a rich and diverse programme that celebrates artistic expression in all its forms. This year’s edition features over 30 regional and international participations; over 450 workshops, discussions, and panel talks; nearly 100 live performances; and 13 theatrical productions staged across three outdoor venues.

The festival also hosts six orchestral performances, a 200% increase from the previous edition, including shows by the Firdaus Orchestra, led by globally renowned composer A. R. Rahman; the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra; and Dubai City Sound. Additionally, a special night dedicated to Emirati music will pay tribute to the nation’s rich musical heritage, while nine piano performances by House of Pianos and a first-of-its-kind bicycle-powered storytelling performance will offer visitors immersive and innovative experiences.

The festival also introduces pioneering initiatives such as the Merin Public Art Pavilion, which explores architectural aesthetics, and Creatives on Wheels, a theatrical journey that blends mobile shadow performances with traditional oud music.

Visitors will also be able to indulge in unique culinary experiences, with more than 50 homegrown F&B concepts participating. House of Saffron will further enrich the festival’s offerings by hosting a series of supper clubs led by nine renowned chefs, bringing together art and gastronomy in an unforgettable fusion.

Additionally, this year’s edition will feature over 50 retail stores, marking a 400% increase from the previous edition, further expanding opportunities for local and regional creative entrepreneurs and strengthening the emirate’s creative economy.

Reflecting the festival’s growing influence, Dubai Culture received over 1,000 applications for this year’s edition, marking a remarkable 50% increase from the previous edition. The festival is organised in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Dubai Police, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Civil Defence, and the Emirates Council for Rural Development.

